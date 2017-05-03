 120 years ago, U.S. Army ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ took a 1,900-mile bicycle trek to St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

120 years ago, U.S. Army ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ took a 1,900-mile bicycle trek to St. Louis

By 1 hour ago
  • On June 14, 1897, Lt. James Moss, U.S. Army, led his bicycle corps of the 25th Infantry, from Fort Missoula, Montana, up a wagon trail and Indian path, to St. Louis, arriving on July 16, 1897.
    On June 14, 1897, Lt. James Moss, U.S. Army, led his bicycle corps of the 25th Infantry, from Fort Missoula, Montana, up a wagon trail and Indian path, to St. Louis, arriving on July 16, 1897.
    Public Domain | Wikimedia Commons

More than a century ago, in 1897, U.S. Army soldiers took a 1,900-mile bicycle trek from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis.

The 20 soldiers who made the trip were part of the 25th Infantry, a racially-segregated group known as Buffalo Soldiers. The term refers to black soldiers who served west of the Mississippi River in regiments initially formed in 1866, after the end of the Civil War.

“It was a very exciting event,” Angela da Silva, a historian and adjunct professor at Lindenwood University, told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

“In 1897 it was the story of the summer. Their journey was followed in every newspaper across the country. They went through five states and there was a newspaper man embedded with them.”

Essentially, the soldiers were testing the use of bicycles in the military, a practice more common in geographically smaller countries such as France and Germany.

“We were so spread out and so big a country, the United States government held off and finally they thought maybe we should look at this,” da Silva said.

Although the journey was a success, the soldiers faced harsh conditions over the five states they traveled. In June, a freak snowstorm in the Rockies dumped 11 inches of snow on the riders. An ice storm further hampered progress as soldiers’ hands froze to handlebars and ice stuck to chains.

On the polar opposite of freezing conditions, the soldiers encountered sweltering, 110-degree heat in Nebraska.  

Although the trip was deemed a success, the start of the Spanish-American War that began one year after the trip, among other factors, put the brakes on the U.S. Army’s further development of the bicycle as a military vehicle.

Historian Angela da Silva is dedicated to preserving and sharing the importance of black history in St. Louis.
Credit Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

History in Action

The history of the soldiers’ 1,900-mile bicycle journey will be celebrated at an event called “Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles” on June 10 at the Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, along the riverfront bike trail in north St. Louis between Grand and Prairie avenues. The event was rescheduled from May 6, due to flooding.

“As part of the day’s events, we are always dramatizing some aspect of black history,” said da Silva, who also is the organizer of the annual Mary Meachum Celebration.

“The play opens with [the Buffalo Soldiers] preparing to come here and it closes with them being actually here,” said da Silva about the forthcoming reenactment and celebration.

Listen to the conversation to hear more about the Buffalo Soldiers and Mary Meachum, a free woman of color who assisted slaves as they attempted to reach freedom in Illinois by crossing the Mississippi River.

Related Event

What: 15th Annual Mary Meachum Celebration "Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles” 
When: 12:00 - 5:00 p.m., Saturday, June 10
Where: Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Mary Meachum
Buffalo Soldiers
25th Infantry
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

11th Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing celebration brings Civil War history to life

By Samara Jatala May 15, 2013
Unidentified soldier at Benton Barracks in 1863
Library of Congress

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: What was Fairgrounds Park like in 1863? 24,000 men were on the grounds of what was known as Benton Barracks in the largest Union Army training camp in Missouri during the Civil War and the largest African-American recruitment and induction site from Ohio to California.

Re-enactors celebrate the end of slavery at Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing in north St. Louis

By May 9, 2015
Lindenwood professor Angela da Silva organized the May, 9 2015 Mary Meachum celebration. She poses here with an Abe Lincoln reenactor so in character that he wouldn't acknowledge any other name.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

An annual celebration remembering St. Louis’ participation in the Underground Railroad had added meaning this year. The 12th Mary Meachum event on Saturday also marked the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War.

Held on the banks of the Mississippi where free black woman Mary Meachum tried to lead slaves across the river to freedom in Illinois, this year’s historical remembrance was billed as “The Great Jubilation” — a re-enactment of the days in the spring of 1865 when enslaved St. Louisans learned the war was over and they were free.

Civic Leaders Announce Competition For Meachum Freedom Crossing Monument Design

By May 21, 2014
Nora Ibrahim

On the 159th anniversary of Mary Meachum's attempted crossing of the Mississippi River — from what was at the time the slave state of Missouri to the free state Illinois — St. Louis residents, local groups and officials gathered at the crossing site to announce plans for a permanent monument. For many of those who attended, it marks 15 years of hard work to get the site more widely recognized. 

Annual Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing Event Celebrates 150th Emancipation Proclamation Anniversary

By May 17, 2013
(via Wikimedia Commons)

The Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Louis, will be turned into a Civil War training camp tomorrow at the 11th annual Freedom Crossing Event Celebration.