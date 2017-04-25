2 St. Louis-area schools earn high marks for college readiness

St. Louis’ Metro Academic and Classical High School is again among the nation’s 500 best in making its students ready for college.

U.S. News and World Report issued its annual rankings Tuesday, looking at more than 22,000 public high schools in the country, based on math and reading test scores, graduation rates and college preparedness.

Metro was ranked 139th, a jump from last year’s 220th spot. Another area school, Ladue Horton Watkins High School in Ladue, remained in the top 500 as well at No. 369. That’s a slight drop from 345 last year. Both earned “gold” rankings, U.S. News’ way of indicating the highest level of college readiness.

No high school in Illinois' Metro East was in the top 500, though several in the Chicago area were.