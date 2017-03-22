20 Year Member Club celebration!

Dedication to a cause can be measured in a variety of ways, but there is no denying that the St. Louis Public Radio members who joined us on Sunday for the 20 Year Club celebration rank among our most loyal.

These members have consistently supported STLPR for at least two decades. They have seen us through changes in format, watched us move into a new home, and funded the equipment upgrades that allow us to reach you wherever you might be.

We are grateful for these donors and look forward to welcoming you to their ranks in the years to come.