2016 marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa and St. Louis groups are marking the occasion

By 12 minutes ago
  • Dionne Ferguson, Ni-Ammun Onyemachi, and Njoki Redding joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss Kwanzaa.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This year’s celebration of Kwanzaa marks the 50th anniversary of the holiday, which was first celebrated from Dec. 26, 1966 to Jan. 1, 1967.

The first specifically African-American/Pan-African holiday of its kind, Maulana Karenga created the holiday to help African Americans and people of African descent across the world celebrate, connect and learn about African cultural heritage.

In St. Louis, many people are observing the week-long holiday and several groups are organizing community meetings and celebrations to mark the days of Kwanzaa. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from three people about the holiday and what it means to them. 

Joining the program were Dionne Ferguson,  a member of Delta Sigma Theta and one of the organizers of the Saint Louis Art Museum Kwanzaa Celebration on Sunday, as well as two people affiliated with the Progressive Emporium and Education Center's celebration, Ni-Ammun Onyemachi, an engineer with Boeing, and Njoki Redding, an early childhood teacher with the St. Louis Public Schools.

Related Events

What: Kwanzaa 50th Commemoration
When: December 30, 2016 at 6 p.m.
Where: Progressive Emporium and Education Center, 1108 North Sarah Ave, St. Louis, 63113
More information.

What: Kwanzaa Celebration: Masks and Masquerade
When: January 1, 2017 from 12-4 p.m.
Where: St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

