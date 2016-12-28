Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

2016 in Review: The arts and culture stories that shaped St. Louis this year

By 23 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • Nancy Fowler and Willis Ryder Arnold discussed the top arts stories in 2016 in the St. Louis region.
    Nancy Fowler and Willis Ryder Arnold discussed the top arts stories in 2016 in the St. Louis region.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the year in arts and culture news in the region — from the controversy at the Contemporary Art Museum to multiple theater anniversaries — with the reporters who know the subject best.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler both report on arts and culture stories for the station. They joined the program to share the stories they thought shaped the region this year.

“A lot of things that have happened in St. Louis have gotten national attention, of course, the Contemporary Art Museum controversy over the Kelley Walker exhibition,” Fowler said. “St. Louis has also been the site of a debut of a national play called ‘Every 28 hours,’ which addresses race and the police. I think we’re getting a lot of attention this year. New theater companies keep forming, two this year, and the community remains vibrant.”

The St. Louis arts community has also mirrored a lot of the national trends right here at home.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on that is speaking to larger issues in the national arts community,” Arnold said. “People are working on documentary films about issues like Ferguson that will have major national reviews. People are paying attention to a lot of land use that is happening here. … looking at reevaluating abandoned or unused spaces nationally or here as well.”

In performing arts and in music, artists are still grappling with the police shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014. The events and Ferguson in some ways have undeniably changed the issues that Fowler and Arnold address.

“Social justice issues are at the fore in our reporting,” Fowler said.

In St. Louis, art particularly addresses social justice issues and “culturally aware” art, Arnold said.

“There’s not really an emphasis on conceptual art or art that’s only dealing with how the entire history of art has worked,” Arnold said. “A lot of it is what it means to be alive in the culture today and where we stand as a society.”

Listen as Arnold and Fowler talk about the year in art in St. Louis:

Interested in the stories and subjects the two discuss? Check out the Cut & Paste podcast, hosted by Fowler and Arnold, which hosts these kinds of conversations every other week.  

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Arts and Culture
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Arts and Education Council launches new crowd-funding platform

By Aug 12, 2016
Provided by Phaedra Phestival. Photo by Wilson Webel.
Provided by Phaedra Phestival. Photo by Wilson Webel.

The Arts and Education Council has launched a new crowd-sourcing platform called stARTup-StL  aimed at uniting its existing donor base, new donors and arts projects in the metro area. 

Much like Kickstarter or Indiegogo, the fundraising tool will help organizations and individuals raise money. But fees are far less than those charged by larger services. The council will only collect credit card fees for processing donations. All other funds will stay in the St. Louis region.

This riverfront project is for the birds — but only after 3,000 pounds of seed become art

By Feb 9, 2016
Jessica Witte will launch a seed-art project, similar to this August 2015 one in Belleville, along the St. Louis riverfront June 3-5.
Jessica Witte

St. Louisans will get to participate in a massive art project on the riverfront this summer, thanks to a new public art grant.

The local Critical Mass for the Arts announced the winner of its first-ever public works endeavor today. The group awarded multimedia artist Jessica Witte $10,000 for her “Seed the Change” idea.

National arts funder gives good marks to St. Louis projects including Grand Center

By Feb 8, 2016
Grand Center vice president Michelle Stevens and National Endowment for the Arts chairman Jane Chu in the Public Media Commons on Olive Street.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis is on the right track, according to the head of the nation’s largest grant-making organization for the arts.

Jane Chu, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, visited St. Louis Monday as part of a tour of NEA grant recipients. Her stops included the Grand Center Arts District,  which has received two “Our Town” awards totaling $125,000 to help with plans to make the area more walkable and attractive.