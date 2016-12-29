2016 in Review: Summing up the big year in Missouri politics

How does one even begin to sum up the political year that was 2016? On Thursday, we tried.

St. Louis on the Air looked back at the year in politics and forward to how this year will impact 2017 and beyond.

There’s no better qualified people to do that when it comes to St. Louis and Missouri politics than St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporting team: Marshall Griffin, statehouse reporter, as well as Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum, political reporters, joined the program.

