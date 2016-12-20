2016 Special Holiday Programming

JOIN ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO FOR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING TONIGHT THROUGH NEW YEAR'S DAY!

The Holiday Program Schedule for St. Louis Public Radio | 90.7 KWMU

Festivo Alt.Latino, Tuesday, 12/20/2016 at 8 p.m.

NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents a (2014 encore) performance featuring the 20-piece choral ensemble Coral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas Carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and transformative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

All Songs Considered for the Holidays, Wednesday, 12/21/2016 at 8 p.m.

NPR Music hosts Bob Boilen has had it with the holidays. He storms out of the studio and finds himself taking a Dickensian journey, with visits from some old friends including Carrie Brownstein, Dan Auerbach, Aimee Mann, Ben Folds, and more. And um, they will also play the usual unusual holiday songs.

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink, Thursday, 12/22/2016 at 8 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini presents festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

A Car Talk Christmas Carol Redux, Friday, 12/23/2016 at 6:30 p.m.

A refreshed and updated version of a holiday classic, starring Tom and Ray Magliozzi and a stellar cast of public radio personalities including Robert Siegel as Bob Cratchit.

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites, Friday, 12/23/2016 at 8 p.m.

Hear a collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, Saturday, 12/24/2016 at 9 a.m., and rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live broadcast from the historic chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of readings and music.

Hannukkah Lights 2016, Saturday, 12/24/2016 at 7 p.m.

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors include R.L. Maizes, Elisa Albert, Ellen Orleans, and Lia Pripstein. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Jonathan Winters' A Christmas Carol, Monday, 12/26/2016 at 12 p.m., and rebroadcast at 10 p.m.

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

A Season’s Griot 2016, Monday, 12/26/2016 at 8 p.m.

An hour-long Kwanzaa celebration in story and song, again hosted by Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. This year’s program celebrates Family & Celebration. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return and familiar and favorite elements of Griot will also be in place with plenty of music in this 2016 edition!

New Year’s Eve with the St. Louis Symphony, Saturday, 12/31/2016 at 7 p.m.

St. Louis Public Radio will once again broadcast live the St. Louis Symphony’s New Year’s Eve concert at Powell Hall. We’ll be on the air at 7 p.m. with some pre-concert conversations. Then, Music Director David Robertson will take the podium at 7:30 to conduct this annual surprise program, with musical selections and guest artists announced on the stage.

The Capitol Steps: "Politics Takes a Holiday", Monday, 1/2/2017 at 12 p.m., and rebroadcast at 10 p.m.

It's the Capitol Steps annual year in review special, "Politics Takes a Holiday - New Year’s Special"

Listen at 90.7 FM - KWMU or stream online at stlpublicradio.org