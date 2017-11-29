2017 Special Holiday Programs

JOIN ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO FOR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROGRAMS FROM DECEMBER 12 THROUGH NEW YEAR'S DAY!

Hannukkah Lights 2017, Tuesday, 12/12/2017 at 8 pm (rebroadcast Sunday, 12/17 at 7 pm)

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

An Afro Blue Christmas, Monday, 12/18/2017 at 8 pm

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris

Festivo Alt.Latino, Tuesday, 12/19/2017 at 8 p.m.

NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents a (2015 encore) performance featuring songwriter/performer Gaby Moreno and her band performing tracks from her popular holiday album Posada - recorded live at the KUT studios in Austin, Texas. Special guests include Gina Chavez and Chicano Zen bandleader and record producer Michael Ramos.

All Songs Considered for the Holidays, Wednesday, 12/20/2017 at 8 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the North Pole.

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink, Thursday, 12/21/2016 at 8 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini presents festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Tinsel Tales 4: Stories of the Season Told Through Music, Friday, 12/22/2016 at 8 pm

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special, Saturday, 12/23/2017 at 3 pm

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.



A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, Sunday, 12/24/2016 at 9 am, (rebroadcast Sunday, 12/24/2017 at 7 pm)

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live broadcast from the historic chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of readings and music.

A Season’s Griot 2016, Monday, 12/26/2016 at 8 p.m.

An hour-long Kwanzaa celebration in story and song, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

New Year’s Eve with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, 12/31/2017 at 7 pm

St. Louis Public Radio will once again broadcast live the St. Louis Symphony’s New Year’s Eve concert at Powell Hall. We’ll be on the air at 7 p.m. with some pre-concert conversations. Then, Music Director David Robertson will take the podium at 7:30 to conduct this annual surprise program, with musical selections and guest artists announced on the stage.

The Capitol Steps: "Politics Takes a Holiday", Monday, 1/1/2017 at 12 pm (rebroadcast at 10 pm)

It's the Capitol Steps annual year in review special, "Politics Takes a Holiday - New Year’s Edition 2017."

Listen at 90.7 FM - KWMU, 90.3 WQUB, 88.5 KMST, 96.3 K242, or stream online at stlpublicradio.org.