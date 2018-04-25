 2018 Fair Housing Conference focuses on evictions | St. Louis Public Radio

2018 Fair Housing Conference focuses on evictions

By 32 minutes ago
  • Reducing the number of evicitons in St. Louis was one of the topics covered at the conference.
    For the Sake of All and the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council held the 2018 Fair Housing Conference to discuss ways to eliminate housing discrimination. One of the topics was on finding was to reduce the number of evictions.
    David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Reducing evictions was one of the topics discussed Wednesday at the 2018 Fair Housing conference, a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

The panelists discussed ways to reduce the number of evictions in St. Louis using community centered initiatives. The issue is examined in the report, Segregation in St. Louis: Dismantling the Divide, completed in part by For the Sake of All and the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council. The report focuses on ways to eliminate housing discrimination within St. Louis and St. Louis County.

“In 2016, we did an analysis just in the city of St. Louis and we found that the overwhelming majority of people in the city of St. Louis who were going through eviction were unrepresented,” Kalila Jackson, a Senior Staff Attorney for the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council said.

With a legal representation, tenants lose in court most of the time, Jackson said. A community-based social service support system is one of the programs that the Equal Housing and Opportunity Council hopes will assist tenants before an eviction lawsuit is filed. The organization also is focusing on ways to prevent the illegal evictions of tenants.

“This deprives the tenants from any right to defend against allegations brought by a landlord,” said Lee Camp, a staff attorney for ArchCity Defenders. “It also puts a family in an immediate emergency situation where they can lose all of their belongings quickly, they can face health care emergencies as a result of this and then they truly do fall immediately into homelessness.”

The effects of nuisance ordinances were also discussed during the session. Jackson said that nuisance ordinances often target specific groups of people disproportionately.

“Nuisance ordinances historically have been used to address public crises,” Jackson said. “What we have seen happen is that municipal governments are using nuisance ordinances to target so called ‘problem people.’ Problem people may mean people who have even minor criminal offenses, to strategies that have been used overtly to target protected classes, specifically racial minorities, and victims of domestic violence.”

According to the Eviction Lab, a program ran out of Princeton University, there were 3,138 evictions in St. Louis in 2016.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Tags: 
Fair Housing
fair housing act
African Americans
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis conference 'celebrates' 50 years of Fair Housing Act

By Apr 24, 2018
Angela Lewis, left, listens while realtor Gail Brown explains how she arrived at a list price for the Lewis property in north St. Louis, in April 2018.
Holly Edgell / St. Louis Public Radio

Advocates concerned about persistent housing segregation in the region might question why promotional materials for the 2018 Fair Housing Conference use the word "celebrate" in reference to the Fair Housing Act.

"The reality is the racial segregation that we see everywhere in this country is the product of very explicit design by the federal state and local governments, intended to segregate the nation by race," said Richard Rothstein, ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Rothstein, the keynote speaker, is the author of "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America."

50 years later: What kinds of improvements have been made in housing since the Fair Housing Act?

By Lara Hamdan Apr 17, 2018
Jason Purnell (left) and Will Jordan (right) discuss current housing inequities in the St. Louis region.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. But how far has equitable housing come in St. Louis? The Delmar Divide is among the most noticeable forms of housing segregation in the area.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about a new report on segregation in housing in the St. Louis region. On April 25, the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing Opportunity Council and the For the Sake of All partnership will address the issue at the Fair Housing Conference held at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL).

What is the state of affordable housing in the St. Louis region?

By Kelly Moffitt Jun 5, 2017
David Noble, Kimberly McKinney and Gary Newcomer discussed the state of housing affordability in the region on Monday.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Homeownership is associated with a slew of positive outcomes: better health, higher likelihood of sustained employment, safer communities, self-sufficiency in families and more. And yet, the dream of homeownership is becoming further out of reach for many families in the St. Louis region.