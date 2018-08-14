3 St. Louis comics get candid about how diversity influences their performances

“No matter what your style of humor, there’s something you can see that you’re gonna enjoy,” Max Price said about the local comedy scene on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Host Don Marsh spoke with three local comics about the diversity represented within St. Louis and how that plays out in their performances. Tina Dybal, who was recently named Funniest Person in St. Louis by Helium Comedy Club, and Duke Taylor, a previous performer for “The Kitchen Sink Series: Mostly Clean Comedy,” joined Price, the host and producer of The Best of STL Showcase at the Funny Bone, for the conversation.

“Comedy is such a subjective art form that not everybody is going to look at it the same way,” Price said.

While the trio nodded to this notion, Taylor said there are some topics that many people can relate to, and therefore serve as good material for his own acts.

“I try to talk about topics that everyone can relate to,” Taylor said. “Driving, relationships … I got a peeing in the shower joke, too.”

When asked about boundaries, the three comics were in agreement – they don’t exist.

“No – nothing is off limits in the world of comedy,” Taylor said. “It’s our job to talk about the stuff you normally wouldn’t wanna talk about.”

Dybal added, “I think the most important thing for me is to have empathy, and that’s kind of how you get out of sticky situations with writing a joke that may be offensive to somebody or not.”

Related Event

What: 2-year anniversary show of The Best of STL Showcase

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018

Where: The Funny Bone (614 Westport Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63146)

More information

