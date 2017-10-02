 4 St. Louis-area school districts compete to fill superintendent positions | St. Louis Public Radio

4 St. Louis-area school districts compete to fill superintendent positions

By 7 minutes ago
  • Clockwise from top left: Affton Superintendent Steve Brotherton, Kirkwood Interim Superintendent Michele Condon, Lindbergh Superintendent Jim Simpson and St. Charles Superintendent Jeff Marion. Brotherton, Simpson and Marion are retiring in June.
    Clockwise from top left: Affton Superintendent Steve Brotherton, Kirkwood Interim Superintendent Michele Condon, Lindbergh Superintendent Jim Simpson and St. Charles Superintendent Jeff Marion. Brotherton, Simpson and Marion are retiring in June.
    Provided

There’s a competition afoot among St. Louis-area school districts that are trying to find the best person to fill open superintendent positions.

But it’s not an unusual situation, especially because the area has so many districts, Missouri School Board Association associate executive director Mike Parnell said.

Leaders of the Affton, St. Charles and Lindbergh districts are retiring at the end of the 2017-18 school year, and Kirkwood has an interim superintendent after the district’s leader retired in June.

“There’s the mindset out there that if we get ours first we’re going to get the best person. And there may be some merit in that,” said Parnell, who helps more than a dozen districts in Missouri a year find new superintendents.

Superintendent turnover is higher than it used to be, according to Steve Humphrey. He’s with hiring firm Hazard, Young and Attea, which Kirkwood has hired to help find the right person.

“Depending on the district, and they’re all different, you’re seeing five years, hopefully, at a minimum, knowing that stability is really important for the organization,” Humphrey said.

St. Charles School Board President Josh Kean said he’s expecting to see some of the same applications as other area districts, but isn’t concerned about finding a good candidate.

“We have so many great school districts in the metro area, plus even outside the St. Louis metro area, that I’m sure there are going to be a lot of quality candidates,” Kean said. “My hope is there’s enough to go around.”

Lindbergh School Board President Karen Schuster also expects some competition, but she thinks there will be a large enough pool of candidates for all four districts.

Both St. Charles and Lindbergh plan to offer candidates jobs in December. Humphrey said districts usually start their search process in late September or early October and make their final selection by February.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille

Tags: 
school leaders
Kirkwood School District
Affton School District
St. Charles School District
Lindbergh School District
Superintendent
Education
Top Stories

Related Content

Where the internet ends: Connections slow or nonexistent for rural Missouri schoolkids

By Sep 4, 2017
Internet service at Glenwood R-8 School in West Plains is "very good, very reliable," Superintendent Wayne Stewart said. It's not the same when his students go home.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

There are evenings where Brittney Berry’s five children fight over the internet connection at her rural south-central Missouri home. If one tries to research a homework assignment while another sibling streams a video, someone’s getting kicked offline.

“It’s super crappy,” Berry said.

It’s a scenario that plays out in the homes of families throughout the vast Glenwood R-8 School District in Howell County near West Plains, as well as other rural parts of Missouri. There, families have few options for home internet access — none high-speed or cheap.

At Kirkwood High, racial progress is marked by both success and frustration

By & Jaclyn Brenning Feb 17, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: The relationship between Kirkwood and its predominantly African-American neighborhood of Meacham Park plays out daily in the public schools, where decades of attention to race-related issues have yielded both success and frustration.

At Kirkwood High School, African-American students have made major improvements in their graduation rate and other measures of achievement. But the number of African-American teachers has shrunk to two on a faculty of 118. Some current and former African-American faculty complain about being treated disrespectfully.

Frank discussions of race, bias on one teacher's syllabus at Affton High

By Aug 25, 2017
Affton High School seniors Malahja Smith (left) and Isabella Millen participate in a discussion in their cultural studies class, Other Voices, Other Rooms on Aug. 23, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

An uncomfortable silence broke up the thriving discussion about race in Affton High School teacher Brian Jennings’ class this week.

He had just asked the dozen or so white male teenagers in the room how they’d feel if all monuments of people who looked like them were taken down across the United States.

The question was one of several Jennings posed to his senior cultural studies English class, which he’d always used to address race and prejudice. But the current political climate and this month’s violent white nationalist event in Charlottesville, Virginia, forced the conversation to happen as school began.