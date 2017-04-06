4 St. Louis officers charged in alleged overtime pay scheme

Four St. Louis police officers were charged Thursday after an internal affairs investigation accused them of forging documents to collect thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work they did not perform.

Officers Brian Jost, Michael Langsdorf and Emin Talic face felony stealing and forgery charges, according to a release by the police department. Officer Daniel O'Brien is charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor stealing.

The attorney for all four officers, Brian Millikan, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the officers deny the allegations, blaming "an accounting issue." "Stealing from the citizens we serve will not be tolerated and is a betrayal to both the community and the men and women of this department who work to uphold our core values," Police Commissioner Sam Dotson said in the release.