4 ways to broaden your holiday shopping horizons, support St. Louis businesses

Big box stores and online retailers have their place in holiday shopping routines. But, if you’re seeking some out-of-the-box gift ideas, here are a few shopping events where you can find them.

Plus, spending some of your holiday dollars at a local event means money in the pocket of local artisans, creators and small business owners.

Black-owned Black Friday Pop-Up Market

Local makers and entrepreneurs are the main attraction at this event, in its third year. The lineup of vendors includes purveyors of apparel, jewelry, beauty products and art.

Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The Luminary: 2701 Cherokee St., St. Louis

Details here

Related: Local black creators showcase products at Cherokee Street Black Friday event

Sábado de los Negocios Pequeños

Translation: Small Business Saturday with an international flair. The Saturday after Thanksgiving has come to be known for providing the antidote to Black Friday madness. The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis is teaming up with the St. Louis Mosaic Project and Square to showcase businesses along Cherokee Street.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m.

Cherokee Street, St. Louis

You can find more places participating in Small Business Saturday here.

International Institute Holiday Bazaar

This event features arts and crafts from the many cultures that call the St. Louis region home. And there will be a number of the best local food trucks on hand to fuel your shopping exertions.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The International Institute: 3401 Arsenal St., St. Louis

Details here

STL Women’s Holiday Pop-up

This collective of women artists, makers and entrepreneurs will come together for its last pop-up of the year. More than 30 vendors will be on hand, selling goods such as soap, chocolate, leather goods and jewelry.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The Wild Carrot: 3901 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis

Details here

Do you have a favorite shopping event for unique holiday gifts? Tell us in the comments section below!

Holly Edgell is lead editor for Sharing America, a collaborative covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This new initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Holly on Twitter @hollyedgell.