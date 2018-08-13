 5 spots to caffeinate, dine during August | St. Louis Public Radio
5 spots to caffeinate, dine during August

  • The Sunset is available at Living Room in Southampton.
    The Sunset is available at Living Room in Southampton.
    Michelle Volansky | Sauce Magazine

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Catherine Klene about new food and drink establishments in the region to try this month.

With three coffee shops on their radar for August, Klene said, “We’re very caffeinated over at Sauce this month.”

  1. Lola Jean's Giveback Coffee (5400 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis)
  2. Blueprint Coffee Watson Location (4206 Watson Road, St. Louis)
  3. Living Room/Craft Beer Cellar (5760 Chippewa St., St. Louis)
  4. Peel Wood Fired Pizza (208 S. Meramec Ave., Clayton)
  5. Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe (8029 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights) 

The duo also informed listeners on upcoming restaurant openings including Nudo House in the Loop, Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, Gringo in Downtown St. Louis and Yellowbelly in the Central West End.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

