5 spots to caffeinate, dine during August

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Catherine Klene about new food and drink establishments in the region to try this month.

With three coffee shops on their radar for August, Klene said, “We’re very caffeinated over at Sauce this month.”

The duo also informed listeners on upcoming restaurant openings including Nudo House in the Loop, Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves, Gringo in Downtown St. Louis and Yellowbelly in the Central West End.

