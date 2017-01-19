Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

6 takeaways: Answering your questions about the good, bad and ugly side of sleep

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • What are the latest advances in sleep research? On Thursday,
    What are the latest advances in sleep research? On Thursday, "St. Louis on the Air" tackles the subject.
    Jon Huss | Flickr

Love it, hate it, don’t get enough of it — we can all agree that a healthy relationship with sleep is integral to a successful life.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the latest in sleep research and answered your questions about sleep with Paul Shaw, an associate professor of neuroscience with Washington University’s School of Medicine.

Shaw’s research focuses on fruit flies and using sleep to aid flies in recovering from illnesses that mimic the issues humans face, like Alzheimer’s. He’s found that sleep has restorative power and is able to heal what other medications cannot.

He also refers to himself as a “sleep evangelist.” We put him to the test with a barrage of questions about the latest findings about sleep, answering questions listeners asked us about the sleep issues they face. 

Here are the seven most interesting takeaways from the conversation:

1. How much sleep does a person really need?

“If you sleep and you wake up in the morning and you’re not tired and you can make it through the day without falling asleep: you’re getting enough sleep,” Shaw said. “Some people need more, some people need 7 or 8, but if you are tired when you wake up and you fall asleep watching TV, something is wrong.”

Paul Shaw, assistant professor of neuroscience with Washington University Medical School.
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

2. What happens if you consistently don’t get enough sleep?

“I tell my students, if you don’t get enough sleep you get ugly, stupid and fat,” Shaw said. “Your metabolism goes out of whack, you gain weight and crave high-fat foods and become pre-diabetic.  A little bit of sleep loss has negative impacts on metabolism, brain, etcetera, etcetera.”

3. What’s the difference between “light” and “deep” sleep?

“Deep sleep” is what happens when a person sleeps, undisrupted, for a prolonged period of time. You can tell you’re getting deep sleep when you wake up feeling restored. “Light sleep,” punctuated by tossing and turning is not as restorative as deep sleep. Those tosses and turns impact your ability to get to deep sleep stages.

As a person ages, it becomes harder and harder to achieve deep sleep. Here’s a little bit more explanation of such concepts.

4. If you’ve identified you are having trouble sleeping, how do you get better sleep?

Shaw advocates for what he calls practicing good “sleep hygiene.” That means going to bed at the same time every night, eradicating light from the room you’re sleeping in (especially alarm clocks), not drinking coffee in the late afternoon and staying away from alcoholic beverages right before sleep.

“If you’re stressed out and you think a little bit of scotch will help you, it’s not, it will help you go to sleep faster but it will disrupt your sleep,” Shaw said.

If you continually have problems sleeping, Shaw recommends going to a sleep doctors. Your general practitioner can recommend one to you. The most common sleeping disorder that Shaw sees diagnosed is sleep apnea, a disorder where a person’s airways close while sleeping. That means the person wakes up ever 10-15 seconds gasping for air, impacting the heart and cardiovascular, and leaving the person badly rested.

5. Is napping good for you?

A large amount of data suggests that, yes, napping can be good for you, Shaw said. The key is to nap in the right amount, about 30 minutes at a time. Any more than that can result in dysphoria that leaves you feeling bewildered instead of refreshed after a nap.

6. Is melatonin helpful in aiding sleep?

No, said Shaw, though he admits that this is his personal opinion and a view not shared by some other physicians. The problem, as he sees it, is that melatonin doses and qualities you’d pick up at a normal drug store are inconsistent and often not the purest strength available.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Sleep
Doctors
Washington University School of Medicine
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

After losing med student son to suicide, Chesterfield parents turn to advocacy

By Sep 18, 2016
Kevin Dietl, left, poses with his mother in a family photograph.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

John Dietl knew that his son, Kevin, was experiencing depression. He pleaded with him to get help.

"He did. But he said under one condition; we’ve got to pay cash, and 'I’ve got to go out of town,'" Dietl recalled recently, as he sat at his kitchen table with his wife in Chesterfield. "[He said] 'I can’t let anybody know I’m struggling with this, because it’ll be detrimental to my career.''"

Kevin Dietl, a bright medical student with brown eyes and a passion for water sports, took his life last year, just weeks before he would have graduated from A.T. Still University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville. He was 26.

To build a 'more humane' medical school, Saint Louis University looks to its students

By Aug 4, 2016
Members of "The Palpations," a band started by second-year medical students, try to fix a broken guitar string during practice.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

During her first year of medical school, Katherine Hu struggled with the feeling that she didn’t measure up.

“You end up becoming, actually, pretty cynical. I’d be sitting in class, the professor’s speaking a million miles an hour, and I don’t know what’s going on,” Hu said. “It just becomes heavier and heavier … kind of hopeless sometimes.” 

The challenge of training enough doctors to meet Missouri’s needs

By Mar 3, 2015
Kathy Smith, Miriam Steinberg, and Max Rosen are 4th year students at Washington University's School of Medicine.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Like many states, Missouri is facing a doctor shortage.

The supply of doctors isn't keeping up, even as the population ages and more people have health insurance to pay for medical care. The American Association of Medical Colleges estimates that the country will have a void of about 90,000 physicians by 2020—half of them in primary care.

Can You Learn While You're Asleep?

By Aug 28, 2012

If you're a student, you may have harbored the fantasy of learning lessons while you sleep. Who wouldn't want to stick on a pair of headphones, grab some shut-eye with a lesson about, say, Chinese history playing in his ears — and wake up with newly acquired knowledge of the Ming Dynasty?

Sadly, it doesn't work. The history lesson either keeps you from going to sleep, or it doesn't — in which case you don't learn it.