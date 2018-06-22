Activate our voices with yours

Smart speaker owners can enjoy hands-free listening to St. Louis Public Radio in more ways now than ever.

On an Amazon Alexa Device:

Simply say, “Alexa, play NPR,” to listen live to our main channel, KWMU-1.

Additionally, we offer a “flash briefing” that allows you to listen to our most recent regional newscast by asking, “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

Learn more about listening with Alexa.

On a Google Home Device:

You can say, “Alexa, play St. Louis Public Radio,” to listen live to KWMU-1.

Learn more about listening with Google Home.





On an Apple HomePod:

Just ask Siri to “play the station St. Louis Public Radio” and you’ll be connected to KWMU-1.

Learn more about listening with Siri.







If this all sounds confusing, don't worry! You can still find us in the same place on the dial you're used to: 90.7 FM in St. Louis, 90.3 FM in Quincy, 88.5 FM in Rolla, and 96.3 FM in Lebanon.