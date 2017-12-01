Add St. Louis Public Radio to your holiday playlist

Every day through January 1, St. Louis Public Radio will offer listeners special holiday programming and music. There are several ways to listen – on your radio, smartphone, computer or smart speaker.

You can tune in to 90.7 FM on any radio. If you have an Alexa or Google Home smart speaker, tell it to “play St. Louis Public Radio.” If you have a smartphone, download our St. Louis Public Radio app. Once you have the app, you can listen live to any of our shows or stream our Classical 90.7 KWMU-3.

Afraid of missing a show? Don’t worry. Once you download our app, enable push notifications from us on your smartphone, and we’ll remind you when a show is about to start.

If you already have the NPR One app, just select St. Louis Public Radio, and you can listen from wherever you are.

Hannukkah Lights 2017

Tuesday, 12/12/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m., and rebroadcast Sunday, 12/17/2017 from 7 to 8 p.m.

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

An Afro Blue Christmas

Monday, 12/18/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premier vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Festivo Alt.Latino

Tuesday, 12/19/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents a (2015 encore) performance featuring songwriter/performer Gaby Moreno and her band performing tracks from her popular holiday album Posada - recorded live at the KUT studios in Austin, Texas. Special guests include Gina Chavez and Chicano Zen bandleader and record producer Michael Ramos.

All Songs Considered for the Holidays

Wednesday, 12/20/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and more special guests join All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton on a steam engine to the north pole.

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

Thursday, 12/21/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini presents festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Tinsel Tales 4: Stories of the Season Told Through Music

Friday, 12/22/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from NPR’s broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Saturday, 12/23/2017 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Sunday, 12/24/2017 from 9 to 11 a.m., and rebroadcast Sunday, 12/24/2017 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live broadcast from the historic chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of readings and music.

A Season's Griot 2017

Tuesday, 12/26/2017 from 8 to 9 p.m.

An hour-long Kwanzaa celebration in story and song, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

New Year's Eve with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, 12/31/2017 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year's Edition 2017

Monday, 1/1/2017 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and rebroadcast from 10 to 11 p.m.

It's the Capitol Steps annual year in review special, "Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2017."

Classical 90.7, KWMU-3

The holiday music schedule on our classical music service – Classical 90.7 KWMU-3:

December 1-10, 2017: One holiday selection per hour

December 11-17, 2017: Two holiday selections per hour

December 18-22, 2017: Two to three holiday selections per hour

December 23, 24 & 25, 2017: All Christmas music

Also, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, December 31, 2017, and January 1, 2018, we will program music appropriate for ringing in the new year including lots of Strauss Waltzes on January 1.