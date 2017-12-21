 Addiction treatment center planned for St. Charles location faces public outcry | St. Louis Public Radio

Addiction treatment center planned for St. Charles location faces public outcry

By Dec 21, 2017
  • New Season spokesman Todd Eury stands outside the planned clinic in St. Charles.
    New Season spokesman Todd Eury stands outside the planned clinic in St. Charles.
    Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

A locked storefront for an opioid treatment clinic in a St. Charles strip mall sits between a bar and a meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous. A sign outside reads “New Season.” But the project is on hold, after objections from local residents. 

“We’re not against any of the opioid clinics, we’re against the location,” said Jim Meinhardt, the sales manager of a nearby computer store. “Usually these clinics are not right next to a neighborhood or a day care. Usually there’s some thought.”

When he heard about the plans, Meinhardt started gathering signatures for a petition asking the clinic, which would serve 350 patients, to choose another location.

The proposed site is across the street from a day care and a cluster of homes. It is also near a gun shop and several check-cashing businesses that residents worry have reduced their property values. 

The outcry came as a surprise for the clinic’s Florida-based operator, which also runs a clinic in Breckenridge Hills. 

“We have all these places that we purposely thought — wow, this would be perfect, based on the demographic of our patients that usually reference and or use these other facilities or services,” spokesman Todd Eury said. “This was an absolute perfect location.”

In St. Charles County, methadone clinics are zoned the same way as general medical services, such as doctors’ offices. There are no local rules against placing a clinic near a day care or school, according to the Planning Division.

The proposed clinic would take appointments for medication-assisted treatments such as methadone between 5:15 and 10:45 a.m. But that does little to assuage Meinhardt’s concerns. 

"One person told me that if someone's new to an area and they want to find a drug dealer, they'll go to a methadone clinic," Meinhardt said. "Even if the risk is like, one in a million — there's spots where it's less than that." 

Eury said he can't deny that has happened in the past, at other clinic locations. But the alternatives proposed by residents are too isolated, he said. 

"We want our patients to be close to the highway, in a well-lit area," Eury said. "To be out in the middle of nowhere, in a warehouse district is not conducive." 

After receiving several hundred signatures from Meinhardt’s petition, the St. Charles County Council passed a resolution last month asking the clinic to relocate elsewhere in St. Charles. But the Missouri Department of Mental Health will have the final say. 

Eury said his company has invested about $500,000 into the project. But the controversy has pushed its planned opening date from November to February — and that's if the clinic receives state approval. Meanwhile, about 100 patients from St. Charles are getting care at a New Seasons clinic in St. Louis County, and are hoping to see their doctor closer to home.

“I wish people would know that this is happening to your friends, and your family, and people who are in your life," Eury said. "This is a disease that is ravishing the entire nation, and St. Charles is not some pedestaled community that is above or too good for this type of treatment."

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB.

Tags: 
Opioids
Addiction treatment
Top Stories

Related Content

With 'a puzzle of really shabby pieces,' St. Louis agency connects heroin users with treatment

By Dec 20, 2017
A sign outside the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery advertises Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Chad Sabora walked up to a worker in a social services office in south St. Louis County in 2011, with a desperate plea: Where does someone get addiction treatment if they’re uninsured?

“I took off my coat to show her my track marks, like — please, help me,” Sabora recalled. “She had no idea where to send me.”

Years after his recovery, Sabora heads an organization that seeks to connect people with opioid addictions to available treatment. The Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery now serves hundreds of people a year at its offices at 4022 S. Broadway St. in Dutchtown.

Bulk of Missouri’s new opioid grant to go to treatment; St. Clair County sues drug makers

By Apr 20, 2017
Mike Morrison talks with two staff members at Bridgeway's detox center in St. Louis.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri plans to use a new $10 million federal grant to improve access to opioid addiction medication.

A main focus of the grant, announced Wednesday by Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, will be increasing the number of doctors and nurse practitioners licensed to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication that reduces opioid addiction cravings, according to project manager Rachel Winograd.

As Illinois budget crisis continues, people with addictions find tougher road to treatment

By Apr 5, 2017
Sam Werkmeister, 30, sits on his porch in Granite City on March 30, 2017. Werkmeister is recovering from an addiction to opioids, which began with prescription pills.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

Sam Werkmeister, a father of two, nearly died six times last year.

He started taking pain pills to get through shifts at a restaurant. That led him to a full-blown addiction to opioids. After a relapse last summer, it took Werkmeister six months to gather the courage to go back into treatment. 

“It’s called carfentanil, and it’s really cheap,” he said, as he sat on a worn couch in the Granite City group home he shares with a half dozen other men. “It destroyed my life.”

When An Overdose Becomes A Gateway To Recovery

By Aug 30, 2017

On a cold morning last winter, Christopher Hinds says he woke up early, sick from withdrawal. He called a friend and they trekked across a highway, walking for more than two miles through the snow on a street without sidewalks to buy heroin. 

“You don’t think about nothing but getting it when you’re sick like that,” he says. 