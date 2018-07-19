 Advocates and clergy occupy ICE office in downtown St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Advocates and clergy occupy ICE office in downtown St. Louis

By Rebecca Rivas 53 minutes ago

More than 20 immigrant advocates and St. Louis clergy occupied the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon. With a banner stating “U.S. Funded Kidnapping” and “#AbolishICE,” they held a sit-in at the office, located at Spruce Street and Tucker Boulevard.

“We want to send a message that we do not welcome ICE in St. Louis,” said Amanda Tello, a community organizer for Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates (MIRA), in an interview with St. Louis American prior to the action. “Most of our actions have not been targeted at ICE, and so it was time to let them know that we see them and that we don’t want them here.”

Tello said ICE has been breaking up families in St. Louis using enforcement practices that “seek to profit from the imprisonment of our families, friends and neighbors.”

Marchers protest ICE and U.S. immigration policy in downtown St. Louis on July 19.
Credit St. Louis American

“People are being kidnapped,” Tello said. “People are disappearing. It’s all on ICE and how they are working with police and with local politicians.”

At the same time as the sit-in, a rally and march was being held in front of the Eagleton Courthouse on South 10th Street.

A press release announcing the march stated that the action was supported by area organizations including MIRA, Cosecha MO, Artivists STL, the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America, and Latinos en Axion STL, along with faith leaders and advocates.

Vivian Garcia, a 19-year-old college DACA student, said she hasn’t been participating in many demonstrations.

“I thought things were just going to calm down, but they’ve gotten worse,” Garcia told the American. “We’re not even talking about being undocumented. This is literally humanity being caged. This is literally children ripped away from their parents. Although we are in the Midwest, we have a part as humans to help this situation.”

About 2,600 immigrant and refugee children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, as part of the president’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that he rolled out in April. Some of those children have been sent to St. LouisLawsuits have alleged neglect and abuse of these children in detention.

The current administration must meet a July 26 court-ordered deadline to reunify children with their parents, but progress has been extremely slow.

On July 17, Democratic senators unveiled the Reunite Every Unaccompanied Newborn Infant, Toddler and Other Children Expeditiously (REUNITE) bill, which aims to speed up the family reunification process and calls for the establishment of a permanent system to ensure the protection of detained immigrants with children.

Tello said the best way St. Louisans can get involved is to call their senators.

“[U.S. senators] say they can’t do anything, but it’s because they don’t think they have the support from the community,” Tello said.

Garcia hopes that the action inspires more St. Louisans to come out and show their dissent of the way immigrants and refugees are being treated. More than half of the people who occupied the building were white.

Garcia said, “And I hope that my community realizes that we do have allies.”

Article reprinted with permission from the St. Louis American.

Tags: 
Immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
ICE
demonstration
protest
Top Stories
St. Louis American

Related Content

First-time students prepare for test that could change their lives

By 12 hours ago
Ganga Mongar, left, and Sancha Subba, right, receive help from Mongar's daughter Anjali while practicing for the writing portion of the naturalization test. Both women have learned how to read and write to prepare for the test.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Ganga Mongar’s pencil is covered in hearts and a pink eraser cap. She taps it on the table as she reels off the names of the Supreme Court justices. She’s is in her mid-40s, a mother of five, and a student at the St. Louis International Institute, where she’s enrolled in the Literacy Citizenship Preparation course. She comes three times a week for two hours, where, in addition to being drilled on U.S. civics, she’s learning how to read and write in English.

Clay urges ICE to temporarily drop plans to deport man living in Maplewood sanctuary

By Jul 12, 2018
Carly and Alex Garcia meet with U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay at Christ Church in Maplewood on May 25, 2018. Alex Garcia has been living in sanctuary at the church since September.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay is calling on federal immigration officials to approve a stay of removal for Alex Garcia, who took sanctuary in a Maplewood church nearly 10 months ago.

Garcia, 37, moved into the church in September after immigration officials ordered him to report for deportation. A stay of removal would give Garcia temporary permission to remain in the United States and allow him to move back to his home in Poplar Bluff.

St. Louis protesters decry US immigration policies, say 'families belong together'

By Jun 30, 2018
Protesters march down Market Street in downtown St. Louis with handmade signs while chanting "We care! We vote!" The “Families Belong Together” rally was one of hundreds nationally on June 6, 2018.
Brian Heffernan | St. Louis Public Radio

Demonstrators gathered in the shadow of the Gateway Arch Saturday to protest the separation of more than 2,300 migrant children from their parents at the U.S. southern border.

A brass band wove through the crowd as St. Louis-area residents chanted and waved handmade signs in Kiener Plaza. The Families Belong Together rally in St. Louis was one of hundreds of marches held nationwide on Saturday.