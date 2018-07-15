Jazz Unlimited for July 15, 2018 will be “Africa.” Jazz and our American culture have roots in Africa. We will explore the meaning of Africa and its musical heritage in America through music played and composed by American and some African jazz musicians. The musicians are Fats Waller, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Duke Ellington, Abdullah Ibrahim, the Chris McGregor Brotherhood of Breath, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Kenny Dorham, our own Trio Tres Bien, Randy Weston, the Don Pullen African-Brazilian Connection, Horace Tapscott, John Coltrane, Max Roach, Abbey Lincoln, Stefon Harris, our own Julius Hemphill, Johnny Dyani and the Either/Orchestra with Getachew Mekuriya.

The Slide show contains my photos of some of the musicians heard on this show.