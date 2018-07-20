African Community Health Fair to offer free health screenings

A group of St. Louis businesses and nonprofits are joining together Saturday to host the third annual African Community Health Fair.

The event, which promotes self-care and wellness for African-Americans, will offer a range of free health tests, including blood pressure, cholesterol, vision and podiatry screenings. Organizers say the fair provides a vital service especially for people those who don’t have regular access to health care.

“[The fair] brings increased awareness of health risk to the community and direct access to health education,” event organizer Veronica Banks said.

More than 25 health care organizations will be on-site, including CHIPS’ Community Health and Wellness Center, Planned Parenthood and Affinia Health.

The fair will also feature Ojo the Storyteller and performances by the St. Louis-based group Ngonma in Motion, as well as holistic healing demonstrations.

The goal, Banks said, is to encourage residents to take a more comprehensive view of their health.

“We hope that it’s going to increase what we call self-care,” she said. “Whether it’s health wellness or if it’s taking care of yourself through other kinds of ways; mentally, spiritually or physically.”

The African Community Health Fair is co-sponsored by Progressive Emporium & Education Center, Sudan Illustrators Inc, TEACH Society, Good Journey Development Foundation, McCormack Baron Salazar, Uhuru Lifestyles, Milele Evolving and Alderman Terry Kennedy, D-18th Ward.

If you go:

Time: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Place: Progressive Emporium and Education Center, 1108 N. Sarah St., and Turner Park, North Sarah and CD Banks streets

Cost: Free

