 After following sisters onto the stage, actor Brandon Bieber comes home for Fringe play | St. Louis Public Radio

After following sisters onto the stage, actor Brandon Bieber comes home for Fringe play

By 46 minutes ago
  • Brandon Bieber played a number of different roles in the recent touring production of
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Brandon Bieber played a number of different roles in the recent touring production of "Something Rotten."
    Brandon Bieber
  • Brandon Bieber got his start at The Muny as a child with a role in
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Brandon Bieber got his start at The Muny as a child with a role in "Singin' in the Rain."
    Brandon Bieber
  • Brandon Bieber (wearing a blue suit) poses in 2014 with his castmates in Broadway's
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Brandon Bieber (wearing a blue suit) poses in 2014 with his castmates in Broadway's "Sideshow," including Joel Grey and Bernadette Peters.
    Brandon Bieber

When Brandon Bieber was a toddler, his parents took him to his older sisters’ dance recitals.

Soon, he was riveted to the sight of their sequins and sashays. When a call went out for children to be part of a Westport Playhouse production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” his sister tried out.

“They said, ‘We like her — and we’ll take the boy, too,’” Bieber said.

For more than a decade, Bieber has worked as a Broadway and touring dancer and actor. He’s back in St. Louis to direct a St. Lou Fringe Festival play about a stock-car racer challenging traditional female stereotypes, called “Race Cars and Romance.”

The production is a musical comedy set in Alabama that resonates with Bieber’s Midwestern roots.

“Even though I'm a New Yorker now, I know St. Louis audiences,” Bieber said. “I grew up with them I know their sensibility and a sense of humor.”

Bieber grew up in Ballwin and graduated from St. Louis University High School in 2003. He got his start as a Muny Kid before attending The Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

St. Louis Public Radio  talked with Bieber about the Fringe play and his career.

Nancy Fowler: What made you want to come back to St. Louis and do this work with The Fringe?

Brandon Bieber: My two sisters went to Nerinx Hall. They are a very forward-thinking women; my mother is as well. And I felt the need to do them proud. I think the progressive woman is a really wonderful character. The journey that she takes throughout, I find very special and very poignant in today's world.

NF: Did you have any conversations with your sisters or your mother about how you might approach this project — and if so what were those?

BB: Yes … basically I'm like, “Well here's this line,’ I'm like, ‘I'm not sure.’”

NF: Can you tell me what that line was?

BB: The character says, “All I need is a man to hold me,” like, ‘I'm not quite sure — does this work? Would you say this?’ And my mom was like, “Yeah, yeah.”

And my sister was like, “No. No way, no, no, no … this woman would never say this.” And our writer is so lovely and such a Southern gentleman and you know he's like, “I didn't intend it to come across [like that]” and I was like, “Of course.”

And he's written something … even better, and it's going to be good. It's just great to be having those conversations in the world right now.

If you go:

Fringe Festival’s ‘Race Cars and Romance’

Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square

When: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 23-25

How much: $25

Tickets: Metrotix website

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
St. Lou Fringe
St. Lou Fringe Festival
Performing Arts
Grandel Theatre
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Cut & Paste: A former drama kid pays tribute to his hunter-father with theater and taxidermy

By & Willis Ryder Arnold Jul 27, 2017
Matthew Kerns poses for a portrait with his late father's mounted deer head. The head, of the first deer his father killed, is now his prized possession. July 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Who among us hasn’t grappled with building a relationship with our parents?

Matthew Kerns, director of the St. Lou Fringe festival of performing arts, struggled to bond with a father who was very different from him. Kerns was a gay theater kid; his dad was a stereotypically “manly” man who drove a truck and hunted deer.

'It’s totally wild, but it’s worth it': St. Lou Fringe Fest curates local, national independent art

By Aug 8, 2018
Madelyn Boyne, Matthew Kerns and Omega Jones are involved in the 2018 St. Lou Fringe Fest.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

“You can kind of do whatever you want, and it’s still art, it’s just not what people would see as mainstream,” actor Omega Jones said about the 2018 St. Lou Fringe Festival on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air.

The festival brings together independent performing arts such as theatre, dance, storytelling, burlesque, visual art and more for a 10-day event beginning Wednesday, Aug. 15. Host Don Marsh discussed the upcoming event with Jones, Madelyn Boyne, managing director of the company Whale of the People, and Matthew Kerns, executive director of the festival.

St Lou Fringe opens with zombies, a Russian twist and new strategy

By Aug 16, 2017
Dan Viggers' Fringe play "Liberals vs Zombies vs Conservatives" traps people of opposing political persuasions in a house with zombies.
Provided | St. Lou Fringe

The 2017 St Lou Fringe festival of performing arts opens Thursday with a new menu of choices. For example, paying for one show will get you a free “Meatball” on the side.

“Meatball Séance,” to be exact. That’s the name of one of two dozen non-highlighted productions this year. When you buy a ticket to one of the three main performances — “A Song for Vanya,” “Snow White” and Ashleyliane Dance Company’s “Evolution” — you get a voucher for “Meatball” or other non-headliners including “Liberals vs Zombies vs Conservatives,” one of two zombie-themed shows this year.

Cut & Paste podcast: A look back on 5 years of Fringe with departing founder Em Piro

By Aug 18, 2016
Em Piro founded St. Lou Fringe in 2011.
Em Piro

From a modern-day operatic tribute to “The Goose That Laid the Golden Egg” to a woman interacting with a toy chicken, St. Lou Fringe offers entertainment that can’t be found on any other local stage.

But can the Fringe still fly without its original founder? Em Piro is leaving the organization after its fifth festival, which opens Friday.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Piro about her collaborative approach, how the festival has grown in step with St. Louis’ arts community and the future of Fringe.