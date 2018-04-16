 After months of complaints, new administrator named for St. Louis Veterans Home | St. Louis Public Radio

After months of complaints, new administrator named for St. Louis Veterans Home

By 1 hour ago

The St. Louis Veterans Home has a new administrator.

Theresia Metz will replace Stan Smith, who became interim director in January.

The Missouri Veterans Commission announced Metz’s appointment today, months after residents and their family members accused veterans home officials and staff of mismanagement and neglect. An independent investigation called by Gov. Eric Greitens confirmed those complaints.  

“The Veterans we care for have bravely served and sacrificed for our nation,” Metz said in a press release. “I am truly honored to serve at the St. Louis Veterans Home and to work with a team that’s fully committed to making a difference for all in our care.”

Theresia Metz will replace interim administrator Stan Smith. Smith was appointed in December by the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Credit Missouri Veterans Commission

Metz, of St. Louis, has worked in healthcare management for more than 30 years. She served as the administrator for Fitzgibbon Hospital’s The Living Center in Marshall, Missouri, according to a statement by the Missouri Veterans Commission.

“I am very pleased Theresia has joined the MVH-St. Louis team,” Eric Endsley, interim director of the commission's homes program, said in a release. “She will be drawing on her knowledge and decades of experience to continue the very significant progress that’s been made in both Veterans’ care and working condition at the Missouri Veterans Home-St. Louis.”

Rolando Carter served as the administrator for the veterans home until the commission placed him on leave. In December, the commission asked Smith to oversee the home. Smith oversaw Missouri’s veterans homes years prior.

Greitens appointed five new members to the Missouri Veterans Commission in December. Since then, the veterans home has hired more nursing assistants to address complaints of limited staffing.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Tags: 
Missouri Veterans Home
St. Louis Veterans Home
Veterans
Top Stories

Related Content

Change of management at St. Louis Veterans Home pleases relatives

By Jan 16, 2018
Veterans Home resident Curtis Washington shares his concerns as his wife, Sandra, holds a microphone at an event, October 2017.
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

The embattled head of the St. Louis Veterans Home could lose his job following a state investigation into conditions there.

Air National Guard, Col. Grace Link, interim executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, wants to fire Veterans Home director Rolando Carter, who has been accused of mismanagement.

Link also plans to hire 36 nursing assistants for the home, where some residents complained that they were abused and neglected.

Conditions at St. Louis Veterans Home continue to improve, residents and families say

By Feb 19, 2018
The St. Louis Veterans Home on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in St. Louis County.
Missouri Veteran's Commission

Veterans who live at the St. Louis Veterans Home say they are receiving much better care following a state investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at the facility.

Last fall, residents and their relatives complained of mistreatment, including how a veteran with dementia was placed in a scalding hot shower. They said the home was so mismanaged that its poor care amounted to neglect.

Since then, a new administrator has arrived. The home has hired 26 nursing assistants and plans to hire 30 more in coming months.

Relatives describe pattern of negligence at St. Louis Veterans Home

By Durrie Bouscaren Oct 31, 2017
Veterans Home resident Curtis Washington shares his concerns as his wife, Sandra, holds a microphone at an event, October 2017.
File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

This story has been updated.

Missed medications. Falsified records. A veteran with dementia placed in a scalding hot shower, unable to move.

One by one, concerned family members and employees of the St. Louis Veterans Home — some angry, others in tears — took to a microphone at North Kirkwood Middle School late Monday. They alleged that the 300-bed facility in north St. Louis County is so mismanaged that its care of aging residents amounts to neglect. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are particularly vulnerable, they said.  