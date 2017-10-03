 After protesters block Highway 64, St. Louis police make multiple arrests | St. Louis Public Radio

After protesters block Highway 64, St. Louis police make multiple arrests

    Police arrested dozens of people on Oct. 3, 2017, after they blocked part of Interstate 64.
Dozens of people protesting Jason Stockley’s acquittal were arrested on Tuesday night after blocking a section of Interstate 64 in St. Louis.

It’s the latest demonstration after a judge found Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, on Sept. 15. Demonstrators have been demanding police officers stop killing black people throughout St. Louis.

After meeting in a parking lot near a Central West End grocery store, dozens of people drove eastbound on I-64 toward Compton Avenue. Protesters then got onto the highway and blocked traffic. They linked arms and starting marching, eventually leaving the highway at the Jefferson Avenue exit.

As they they walked down Jefferson Avenue, a row of police officers surrounded the protesters. They arrested a number of demonstrators, many were lead away without incident.

Saint Louis University law professor Brendan Roediger said state Rep. Bruce Franks and Starsky Wilson were arrested. Franks, D-St. Louis, joined other young African-American elected officials who have taken part in the Stockley protests.

Wilson was the co-chairman of the Ferguson Commission, which came up with a list of policy recommendations after Michael Brown's shooting death in Ferguson.

Since that time, police have arrested scores of people. More than 120 people were arrested in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 17. Twenty-two people were arrested during a protest at the Galleria Mall on Sept. 23. And this past weekend, police used a taser and chemical spray before arresting several people were demonstrating near Ballpark Village.

