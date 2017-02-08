After the Women’s March on St. Louis, organizers redirect efforts into the community

By 42 minutes ago
  • A crowd packs Luther Ely Smith Square after the St. Louis Women's March January 21, 2017.
    A crowd packs Luther Ely Smith Square after the St. Louis Women's March In January
    File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Organizers of last month's Women’s March on St. Louis are encouraging its thousands of participants to channel their energy into activism.

They hope to keep the momentum going through community meetings planned for March that will include strategy sessions education, criminal justice, access to reproductive healthcare and other issues. The topics will be chosen from threads on a new Facebook page for the marchers called DefendHERS. It shares its name with the non-partisan organization started by the women behind the march.

Valerie Brinkman, a founding member, said the new Facebook group aims to lead people to existing resources in the community.

“We want it to be community driven and community lead — almost like the march," Brinkman said. "We’re in charge of logistics, we’re facilitating, but we want it to be about you.”

Anyone interested in DefendHERS or the march, can access a list of organizations already working on many of the issues that inspired the march.

Among them is Diversity Awareness Partnership. Its team facilitates tough conversations about race, identity, and inclusion for businesses and schools. Executive Director Reena Hajat Carroll, who attended the march with colleague, said they hope its participants won’t stop there.

“Part of the way that you sustain that momentum is by having conversations with people who are different than you,” Carroll said. “This can’t be a trend. This can’t be, 'We’re going to do this now — and then we don’t see you again after six months.' This is a long-term issue and it’s going to take a really long-term commitment.”

Both Carroll and Brinkman said a central problem they hope to tackle is a lack of understanding between groups of people in St. Louis and in the nation at large.

“We don’t understand people’s lived experiences that are different than our own,” Carroll said. “And when you don’t understand someone’s lived experience, you can’t empathize with them, and you can’t design policies that will help them and benefit the larger community.”

Brinkman said DefendHERS is not planning any marches in the near future, as organizers hope to support other marches, protests and actions already being organized. There are some plans to host a St. Louis Women’s March conference sometime in late summer, though it is still in the planning stages. That said, they hope to make the march an annual event every January.  

“I feel like our country is so divided,” Brinkman said. “And it’s become more important than ever to be vocal about these issues. I try to keep myself very educated about these things — but I am constantly learning. There’s just so much out there to know.”

Follow Jenny on Twitter @jnnsmn

Tags: 
Women's march
Women's Movement
Donald Trump
protest
Election 2016
Top Stories

Related Content

Women’s March on Washington is a family affair for some St. Louisans

By Jan 22, 2017
Joann Shew, her granddaughter Izzy Shew and daughter-in-law Jessica Shew pose as they wait for the bus for Washington, D.C. on January 21st.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

More than 150 St. Louisans traveled and slept on charter buses to join the Women’s March on Washington over the weekend.

For many, the trip was about reinvigorating family ties as well as rallying for social justice.

St. Louis Women's March draws thousands downtown

By Jan 21, 2017
A crowd likely numbering in the thousands filled Luther Ely Smith Square during the rally after the St. Louis Women's March January 21, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Jan. 22 at 1:20p.m. with an estimated count — A crowd at least 10,000 strong stretched for blocks in downtown St. Louis Saturday morning as people marched from Union Station to the Gateway Arch one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Women's March on St. Louis faces tough conversations on race and inclusion

By Jan 15, 2017
In July 2016, black organizers with the St. Louis Action council hosted a protest against police brutality and systemic inequality in the region and across the nation. This Saturday, the Women's March on St. Louis will walk through the same streets.
File Photo | Jenny Simeone | St. Louis Public Radio

This weekend, hundreds of thousands plan to gather for the Women's March on Washington. Expected to be one of the largest demonstrations in American history, the march aims to send President-elect Donald Trump a message on his first day in office: women will not be ignored or disrespected.

More than 3,000 people who can't make it to the national march Saturday plan to join a local march through the streets of downtown St. Louis. While this local march is in solidarity with the national effort, for some participants, it's been hard to find solidarity. 

In the weeks leading up to St. Louis' march, white organizers have fielded complaints that they’ve marginalized women of color and transgender women. Although the march aims to unite all women in a fight for their rights under a Trump presidency, many critics have vowed not to participate in an event they say is exclusionary.