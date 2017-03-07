Alderman Krewson narrowly beats Treasurer Jones in St. Louis Democratic mayoral primary

St. Louis Alderman Lyda Krewson emerged from a crowded field of candidates, many of them well-known St. Louis leaders, to win Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary.

With all precincts reporting, Krewson had 32.04 percent of the vote to city Treasurer Tishaura Jones' 30.38 percent — just 888 votes.

On the Republican side, utility executive Andrew Jones handily beat out his two competitors — one of whom, Crown Candy Kitchen owner Andy Karandzieff, had said he entered on a whim and didn't really want to be mayor. Both Jones and Krewson move on to the April 4 general election.

In addition to Tishaura Jones, five other Democrats were left in Krewson's wake: Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, Aldermen Antonio French and Jeffrey Boyd, Bill Haas and Jimmie Matthews. The vote totals can be found here.

"Who would have thought that St. Louis would elect a woman mayor before we've elected a woman president," Krewson supporter Kerri Bonasch, 58, said at the alderman's results party.

Jones conceded by, at first, reading off her phone.

“Last but not least, I want to thank all of you in this room for believing in me, because this wasn’t easy.” She then put away her phone and continued: "But I don’t want you to think this is the end. I’m not sad, no, 'cause I’m going to tell you all what we’re going to do next. What did we do through this campaign? We turned this electorate on its head.”

Reed told his supporters that his campaign "set the dialogue in this race and that’s what we take away from it.” He specifically mentioned crime and forcing people to look at the “front end” — preventing crime rather than putting new officers on the street.

Reed also asked for a round of applause for Krewson, saying, “it’s going to so important that we work with her to begin changing our city.” But he also asked his supporters to hold her accountable.

French, who will not retain his 21st Ward seat, said Tuesday night: “This is my city. I love it."

He added: "The campaign we ran was about a message of bringing our city together to make sure we start looking at the entire city. And I hope that is something that will continue in the next administration. ... Many of the other campaigns adopted our strategies and language, so I hope that continues and that we have made the city a better place.”

Turnout was light, with about 55,000 people voting in the Democratic and GOP mayoral primaries, according to the Board of Elections Commission.

As for potential voting problems, Susan Ryan with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said the office had fielded 15 phone calls by late afternoon. Two issues were being reviewed by the office to see whether they merit criminal charges. Other calls were about a broken voting machine and too few ballots.

Andrew Jones told St. Louis Public Radio he was looking ahead to how to beat Krewson. His plan involves: "(G)etting the funds, getting the donations to increase to the point where we can go about a real strategy … of getting more commercials, getting some level of exposure, utilizing conventional marketing efforts and the new social media to get our word out.”

Krewson earned 1,102 absentee votes, or about 33 percent. Andrew Jones had about 50 percent of the absentee vote for Republicans.

