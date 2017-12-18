Alderman Oldenburg on a city-county merger — and retooling city government

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome St. Louis Alderman Tom Oldenburg to the show for the first time.

The Democrat was recently elected to represent the city’s 16th Ward, which takes in parts of St. Louis Hills, Southampton, Princeton Heights and Lindenwood Park. He is filling out the remainder of Donna Baringer’s four-year term after she won election to a Missouri House seat. In addition to his elected service, Oldenburg is a vice-president of community development at U.S. Bank.