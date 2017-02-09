All Illinois students now eligible for in-state rates at UMSL

The University of Missouri-St. Louis is extending its in-state tuition rate further into Illinois, offering the cheaper price to all the state’s residents, not just those in the Metro East.

The University of Missouri curators approved the change Thursday as part of its quarterly meeting, held in Columbia at the system’s flagship campus.

The Millennium Student Center at UMSL.
Credit File: Dale Singer | St. Louis Public Radio

The board met with just six members, because Gov. Eric Greitens recently withdrew appointments made by former Gov. Jay Nixon.

Extending its in-state tuition rate is part of a broader effort by UMSL to boost a declining enrollment rate. The school has seen 6 percent fewer students the past few semesters. Chancellor Tom George told curators he hopes about 100 more Illinois students will enroll this fall because of the lower rage rate.  

The slumping enrollment is exacerbating UMSL's budget deficit. The school was working through a $15 million funding gap since Greitens cut about $9 million in state assistance to UMSL in the past few weeks. The governor’s budget for the coming fiscal year includes deep cuts to all state higher education institutions.

That's led UMSL to consider a tuition for the 2018-2019 school year that would be higher than the normal inflation adjustment. Such a move would require curators' approval and a waiver from a state law that caps tuition increases.

Curators did approve a room-and-board increase on Thursday. It varies by campus — from 1.1 percent at UMSL to 4.6 percent at Missouri S&T, which has the cheapest housing and meals costs.

Tags: 
University of Missouri - St. Louis
University of Missouri curators
Higher Education

