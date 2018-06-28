 Alternate Takes | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Ahmad Jamal-2002
    Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 1, 2018  ill be “Alternate Takes.”   Many of our favorite jazz recordings have alternate takes recorded on the same day or even some time later by the same group, vocalist or big band.  I suspect that many of you have heard these famous tunes so much that you have memorized them.  We will hear some of these alternate takes and possibly hear why these takes were not used for the final pressing of these famous recordings.  Some of the artists featured on this show are Louis Armstrong, Charlie Christian, Art Tatum, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ahmad Jamal, Art Blakey, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Herbie Hancock and others.

The Slide Show has one of my photographs of Ahmad Jamal, heard on this show.

Here is a version of "Moanin' with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in 1958 in Europe with Lee Morgan (tp) Benny Golson (ts) Bobby Timmons (p), Jymie Merrit (b) and Art Blakey (d).

Louis Armstrong
Art Tatum
Count Basie
Art Blakey
Hbie Hancock

