 'Am I accepted now?' — St. Louis couple's art tackles colorism | St. Louis Public Radio

'Am I accepted now?' — St. Louis couple's art tackles colorism

By 1 hour ago
  • Kevin and Danielle McCoy, seen here with their daughter, Elle, posed an artistic response to their own experiences with colorism. 7/20/18
    Kevin and Danielle McCoy, seen here with their daughter, Elle, posed an artistic response to their own experiences with colorism.
    Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

Married couple Danielle and Kevin McCoy are used to being treated differently based on the color of their skin — not only because they are each African-American, but because her skin tone is lighter than his.

“Dani being fairer-skinned, wavier-textured hair,” Kevin McCoy said, “and me darker, more coarse, as we say nappier hair — I was not the ‘safe’ black person.”

He said people they encounter, both “in the black community and outside of the black community,” appear comfortable with Danielle but view him as “aggresive.”

This led them to create the work in “Color-ism,” an exhibition that opens at the Gallery at the Kranzberg Arts Center on Friday and remains on view through Sept. 3. Put simply, colorism is the preference for lighter-colored skin, even within communities of color.

“I think it’s important for us as a light-skinned, fair-skinned person and a dark-skinned person to address this,” Danielle McCoy said.

The McCoys make art and graphic design under the name WORK-PLAY. After the killing of Michael Brown and the ensuing Ferguson uprising, they took a turn from “feel-good art,” Danielle said, to work that actively confronts social issues.

Kimberly Norwood, author of a book on the topic, says the effects of colorism remain pervasive.
Credit Washington University and Amazon

The roots of colorism in the United States go back at least as far as the preferential treatment white slaveholders sometimes gave to their mixed-race offspring. But it’s found around the globe — like in East and South Asia, and Latin America — and practiced by white folks and by people of color, according to Kimberly Norwood, a professor at Washington University.

“The statistics still show that the lighter your skin, the likelier you are to go to college, to graduate from college, to get a good job, to get married, be healthier,” said Norwood, author of “Color Matters: Skin Tone Bias and the Myth of a Postracial America.”

Norwood said There have long been waves of resistance to colorism among African-Americans, from the “Black is Beautiful” movement to more-recent protests against magazines using Photoshop to lighten the appearance of black models’ skin tone, said Norwood, who was a lead organizer of a conference on colorism at Washington University in 2015.

One series of pieces features pop culture references that the McCoys see as a manifestation of the legacy of colorism.
Credit Danielle McCoy

But it is pervasive. It even seeped into her home, Norwood said. Years ago, her then-5-year-old daughter remarked that she wished she had “the cool skin.” When her mother asked her what she meant, she said lighter skin.

“That really shook me because I live a life of pride in my African heritage. [I wondered] where did this come from,” she recalled, “how was this happening right under my nose?”

When they thought about creating art inspired by their personal experiences with colorism, the McCoys also looked at how it shows up in popular culture. One of the pieces in the show depicts some of the words found in the definition of the word black found on Dictionary.com: soiled, hostile, threatening.

Another features a quote from from Kanye West’s song “Everything I Am” screen-printed onto a black background: “Be light as Albi or black as Chauncey/Remember him from Blackstreet/He was as black as the street was.”

“Why that narrative,” Kevin McCoy asked, “why that comparison? It’s the reason we wanted to focus on it. Why does that description need to be there, and where does it come from?”

A close-up view of an installation in "Colorism" inspired by the infamous "brown paper bag test" once used by some African-American social clubs.
Credit Jeremy D. Goodwin | St. Louis Public Radio

A centerpiece of the show is an installation based on the infamous “brown paper bag test,” a method some African-American social clubs used in the 20th century to decide if someone was light enough to be a member. It includes a collection of brown lunch bags, with text printed onto them in various shades of brown: “Am I accepted now?”

“It’s our way to kind of critique that whole system of who has access, who has privilege and who doesn’t,” he said.

That piece caught the attention of Adrienne Davis, a law professor and vice-provost at Washington University, where Kevin McCoy is pursuing an MFA. Davis, a noted collector of African and African-American art, remembers being “rattled” as a teenager when paging through her mother and aunt’s yearbooks from Howard University dating to the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“I would look at a page and for one of the sororities it looked like they were almost white women with blonde hair,” she said. “And then I’d look at another sorority’s page and it would be women that probably looked like me. I’d look at another sorority and they were women that were all darker-skinned. You could see that the women had come together socially around how they looked.”

Davis said the use of actual, brown paper bags in the McCoys’ show is “really smart” and emblematic of a movement among local African-American artists to engage with racial issues in creative ways.

“This is what I love seeing in the St. Louis artists right now. They’re really taking up these historic issues of race and they’re putting it in a contemporary context and they’re just challenging us. They’re kind of blowing everything up.”

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyDGoodwin

Tags: 
Kevin McCoy
Danielle McCoy
Work/Play
Kranzberg Arts Center Gallery
Kranzberg Arts Center
Adrienne Davis
Kimberly Norwood
Washington University
colorism
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

3rd annual St. Louis Small Press Expo breaks from white patriarchal norms

By Jenny Simeone-Casas Oct 14, 2016
A flip page of a book.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Independent publishing projects are the name of the game this weekend at the third annual St. Louis Small Press Expo. Saturday the Grand Hall of the St. Louis Public Library's downtown location will host over 80 vendors with everything from lit-mags about architecture, art books about sexuality, publishing collectives run by Mayan artists and anti-oppression zines.  

Last year, Danielle and Kevin McCoy attended the St. Louis Small Press Expo as guests. The couple has been together for 13 years — eight of which have been dedicated to their art practice as WORK/PLAY. This year they’re presenting sketch books for artists and screen printed zines. They're also organizing the panel "Inside the Law with Glen Rogers," a retired police officer with more than 20 years of experience in the region.

Cut & Paste: It's 'a very white-dominated field': Adrienne Davis advocates for diversity in the arts

By & Willis Ryder Arnold Apr 27, 2017
In this April 12 photo, arts advocate and law professor Adrienne Davis looks upon a piece by artist Lorna Simpson in her home collection.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Adrienne Davis teaches law but she regularly cross-examines the status quo in a completely different field: the arts.

The Washington University law professor will receive an Arts Advocacy award from the Women of Achievement of St. Louis in a May 16 event at the Ritz-Carlton. The honor applauds her service on various boards including that of the St. Louis Art Museum and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

But it also extols her efforts to infuse more racial diversity into the artistic pipeline, from art-makers to gallery attendants to curators to institutional leaders. In our latest Cut & Paste arts and culture podcast, we talk with Davis about her advocacy and why it matters.

Damon Davis evokes 'Darker Gods' in expansive show at the Luminary

By Jun 20, 2018
Gallery-goers mill about near the piece "Blake the Great." 6/20/18
Brea McAnally

St. Louis-based artist Damon Davis works in many forms, from visual art to hip hop records. His profile has grown steadily in recent years. He's now showing a deeply conceptual, richly realized exhibition at the Luminary, on Cherokee Street, that he calls the culmination of his years of art-making collaborations.

The show, called "Darker Gods in the Garden of the Low-Hanging Heavens," is built around a series of myths and fables Davis wrote, featuring black deities.