Amateur naturalist Mark Glenshaw returns to give us an update on the owls in Forest Park

By Jan 4, 2017
  • Charles stretches.
    Charles, the Great Horned Owl of Forest Park.
    Mark Glenshaw

Mark Glenshaw has spent over 11 years monitoring the Great Horned Owls in Forest Park. A little over a year ago, he joined St. Louis on the Air to update us on Charles, one of the owls, and his new mate.

On Thursday, Glenshaw will join the program again to discuss the activities of the new owls. He has appeared on the show three times prior.

