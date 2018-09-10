"America on the Line" to air on St. Louis Public Radio

Beginning Monday, September 10, St. Louis Public Radio will air America on the Line from WNYC, Monday through Thursday, from 7-8 p.m. America on the Line, a weeknight call-in show, aims to bring Americans together for a national conversation during the lead-up to the midterm elections.

WNYC's America on the Line will be hosted by Jonathan Capehart, a nationally known, award-winning journalist. Jonathan will be joined by a rotating cast of regular contributors including Charlie Sykes, longtime conservative talk radio host; Ben Domenech, conservative writer, publisher of The Federalist; Jamil Smith, LA-based journalist reporting on race, gender, politics and culture; Joan Walsh, journalist, The Nation, CNN and WNYC; Kai Wright, correspondent, United States of Anxiety; Christina Greer, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University; Maria Hinojosa from NPR's Latino USA; Amy Walter, political analyst and host of the Friday edition of The Takeaway; Brain Lehrer, WNYC's Peabody Award-winning public affairs host; with more to come.

Capehart and a team of analysts, strategists and reporters from across the political spectrum will plant the conversation at the critical crossroads of the mid-term elections. Each evening, they will convene a gathering for everyday Americans to examine the why and how of political currents against the impending midterms at one of the most explosive and divisive periods in our history. Wherever you stand on the political, social and policy issues of our time, America on the Line will be essential listening.

This limited series will run on St. Louis Public Radio, September 10 through November 8, 2018. During this time we will temporarily move our 7 p.m. lineup to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

View our full program schedule below: