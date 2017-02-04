Jazz Unlimited for February 5, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 1.” Paris has always been welcoming to American jazz musicians. Many outstanding recordings with Americans have been made there starting in 1937 with recordings of visiting Americans with Django Reinhardt and Stephanne Grapelli and continuing with Mary Lou Williams, the Clifford Brown Big Band, Chet Baker, Dizzy Gillespie with Sarah Vaughan, the Duke Ellington Violin Summit & band, Gary Burton, Dexter Gordon and Bud Powell, Horace Silver, Oscar Peterson, Thelonious Monk, Circle, Larry Young, the Quincy Jones big band, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers and Cannonball Adderley.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a video made at the Olympia in Paris in 1965 of the Dizzy Gillespie Quintet with Dizzy (tp) James Moody (fl) Kenny Barron (p) Chris White (b) and Rudy Collins (d) playing "One Note Samba."