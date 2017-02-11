Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Americans In Paris-Part 2

By 41 seconds ago

Jazz Unlimited for February 12, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 2.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Evans, Lester Young, Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Jay McShann, Randy Weston, Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Gerald Clayton, Albert Ayler and our own Black Artists Group.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is an interview with Gerald Clayton from the 2013 Jazz Cruise.

Tags: 
Dizzy Gillespie
Bill Evans
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Randy Weston
Black Artists Group

Related Content

Americans In Paris-Part 1

By Feb 4, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for  February 5, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 1.”  Paris has always been welcoming to American jazz musicians.  Many outstanding recordings with Americans have been made there starting in 1937 with recordings of visiting Americans with Django Reinhardt and Stephanne Grapelli and continuing with Mary Lou Williams, the Clifford Brown Big Band, Chet Baker, Dizzy Gillespie with Sarah Vaughan, the Duke Ellington Violin Summit & band, Gary Burton, Dexter Gordon and Bud Powell, Horace Silver, Oscar Peterson, Thelonious Monk, Circle, Larry Young, the Quincy Jone

The Music of J.J. Johnson

By Dec 4, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 4, 2016 is “The Music of J.J. Johnson.”  Trombonist J.J.

Re-Imagining Of Familiar Tunes

By Nov 8, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for November 13, 2016 will be “Re-Imagining of Familiar Tunes.”  Great Jazz musicians are constantly re-imagining tunes in their own style.  We will examine three famous tunes, “King Porter Stomp,” “St.

Jazz Giants For September and October

By Oct 30, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for October 30 is “Jazz Giants for September and October.”   Jazz giants are those musicians who have made exceptional contributions to jazz.  Our Jazz Giants show for September and October will present such musicians as Jimmy Blanton, Lester Bowie, Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Clifford Brown, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford, Dave Holland, Ray Brown, Oliver Lake, Jelly Roll Morton, Sonny Rollins, Art Pepper and Gerald Wilson.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.

The Music Of Benny Golson

By Jul 10, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 10, 2016 is “The Music of Benny Golson.”  Tenor saxophonist, composer and arranger Benny Golson was born in 1929 in Philadelphia and is still performing at age 87.  He is best known for the Jazztet and his compositions like “Killer Joe,” “I Remember Clifford,” “Blues March,” “Whisper Not,” “Stablemates” and “Along Came Betty,” among others.  Groups heard on this show are the Phineas Newborn, Jr.

The Compositions Of Jerome Kern

By Nov 3, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 6, 2016 will be “The Compositions of Jerome Kern.”  Composer Jerome Kern was one of the first to bring jazz rhythms and harmonies to theater music.  Paradoxically, he did not like jazz musicians arranging his music for their own performances.  But, jazz musicians like his tunes and are still using them as a basis for improvisation up until today.  We will hear music from Art Pepper, Ella Fitzgerald, St.

Jazz Giants For July and August

By Jul 31, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 31, 2016 will be “Jazz Giants for July and August.”  Throughout its history, certain key musicians have heavily influenced the course of jazz. This month, the musicians will include Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Lester Young, Charlie Christian, Jack Teagarden, Benny Carter, Bill Evans, Abbey Lincoln, Johnny Hodges, Hank Jones, Kenny Burrell, Charlie Parker, Oscar Peterson, Charlie Haden, Lee Morgan Steve Lacy and Albert Ayler.  The music heard will span 76 years of jazz.

The Career Of Ron Carter

By Apr 2, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, April 3, will be “The Career of Ron Carter.”  Ron Carter is the most recorded bassist in jazz.  In his 50-year career, he has played with just about everybody.  This show includes Carter’s playing with Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Jim Hall, Benny Carter, The Great Jazz Trio, Bill Evans, Stan Getz, Eric Dolphy, T.S. Monk, The Kronos Quartet, Tadd Dameron, Tommy Flanagan, Kenny Barron, Geri Allen, Gil Evans, Abby Lincoln, McCoy Tyner, Andrew Hill, Chick Corea, Joe Henderson, Shirley Horn, St. Louis' own Fred Tompkins and Freddie Hubbard. 

New Music

By Aug 26, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for August 30 will be “New Music.”  New music will be heard on Jazz Unlimited to close the month of August.  This show will include the “Keys and Strings Hour.”  Some of the artists on this show will be our own Gateway City Big Band and Bosman Twins as well as Arturo O’Farril, Fred Hersch, Barry Harris, Kenny Werner, Keith Jarrett, Bill Evans, Ramsey Lewis, Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Charlie Haden, Kurt Elling, Sam Rivers, the Clusone 3 and Jacob Garchik with his album “The Heavens: The Atheist Gospel Trombone Album.”

Exploring "Kind Of Blue"

By May 10, 2015
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for May 10, 2015 will be “Exploring Kind of Blue.”  Miles Davis’s iconic album is the best selling jazz album in history.  By changing the harmonic underpinnings of the music from many chords to few chords with scales that related to them, known as modes, the music became light and airy and more approachable.  We will explore all of the tunes in this album with big bands, vocalists and small groups.  Some of the groups and musicians heard tonight include the Miles Davis sextet, the Grant Green quartet, the J.J.

The Career OF John Hicks

By Jan 16, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 17 will be “The Career of John Hicks.”  Born in Atlanta, pianist John Hicks came to St. Louis at the age of 14.  Hicks went to high school with Lester Bowie and Oliver Lake.  He went to Lincoln University and the Berklee School of Music.  Hicks made his first recordings with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.  He soon became an in-demand pianist, playing with Betty Carter and David Murray in addition to leading his own groups.  This show will feature him with, in addition, Joe Lovano, Jay McShann, Booker Ervin, Nick Brignola, Ray Anderson, St.

Live Jazz From Other New York Venues-Part 2

By Mar 4, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The Sunday, March 9 Jazz Unlimited show will be  “Live Jazz from Other New York Venues, Part 2.”  Jazz played live is a different animal from jazz recorded in the emotionally sterile confines of a studio.  The energy and emotion reflected back from an audience to the performers brings about better performances.  We conclude our survey of New York venues with smaller clubs and Lincoln Center as well as presenting music from clubs that we did not have time for on earlier shows.  The musicians feature include trumpeter Bobby Hackett with trombonist Vic Dickenson, the Art Tatum Trio, Sarah Vaug

Jazz Live From Birdland, The Half Note and Sweet Basil

By Jan 12, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 5, 2014 will be “Live Jazz from Birdland, the Half Note and Sweet Basil.”  Energy reflected back to performing artists from an up close and personal audience often brings out the best in them.  We will feature live performances from Miles Davis, Bud Powell, Jim Hall, Clifford Brown, Lou Donaldson, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Nick Brignola, Abdullah Ibrahim, Count Basie with Sarah Vaughan, Lee Konitz, Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery with Wynton Kelly, Donald Harrison and Terence Blanchard, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy with Booker Little, Paul Bley, Steve Lacy and

An Interview With Marty Ehrlich And A Tribute To Cedar Walton

By Sep 29, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, September 29 will be "An Interview With Marty Ehrlich and a Tribute to Cedar Walton.”  University City High School graduate, reed man Marty Ehrlich visits Jazz Unlimited to discuss his career, an open forum at the Regional Arts Commission on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Jazz Cities-Pittsburgh

By Mar 1, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

On the March 3. 2013 Jazz Unlimited Show, we will hear musicians who were born or nurtured early in their careers in Pittsburgh.  Pittsburgh is know as a city that sends great pianists out into the world of jazz.  Many of these musicians go through the Westinghouse High School music program.  Some of the Pittsburgers heard on tonight tonight's show include pianists Earl Hines, Dodo Marmarosa, Erroll Garner, Billy Strayhorn, Sonny Clark, Mary Lou Williams and Ahmad Jamal, trumpeters Roy Eldridge and (now St.