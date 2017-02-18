Jazz Unlimited for February 19, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 3.” Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Sidney Bechet, Gerry Mulligan, Sonny Stitt, Roy Eldridge, Miles Davis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Don Byas & Bud Powell, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Randy Weston, Eddy Louiss, Patricia Barber, Roy Haynes, Keith Jarrett, Roswell Rudd, Steve Lacy, the World Saxophone Quartet, Ornette Coleman and Prime Time and John Coltrane.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a video of Patricia Barber (p, vcl) Neal Alger (g) Michael Arnopol (b) and Eric Montzka (d) at the Ladies Jazz Festival in Gdynia, Poland in 2006.