Jazz Unlimited

Americans In Paris-Part 3

Jazz Unlimited  for February 19, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 3.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Sidney Bechet, Gerry Mulligan, Sonny Stitt, Roy Eldridge, Miles Davis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Don Byas & Bud Powell, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Randy Weston, Eddy Louiss, Patricia Barber, Roy Haynes, Keith Jarrett, Roswell Rudd, Steve Lacy, the World Saxophone Quartet, Ornette Coleman and Prime Time and John Coltrane.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a video of Patricia Barber (p, vcl) Neal Alger (g) Michael Arnopol (b) and Eric Montzka (d) at the Ladies Jazz Festival in Gdynia, Poland in 2006.

Mel Lewis And Big Bands

By Jul 24, 2016
Jazz Unlimited for July 24, 2016 will be “Mel Lewis and Big Bands.”  Tonight’s show is an all big band presentation of the great drummer Mel Lewis in his element.  Lewis was born in Buffalo in 1929 to immigrant parents.  He came to the West Coast with Stan Kenton in 1957 and stayed until 1963, when he moved to New York.  His drumming style was supportive of a band, rather than pushing it.  In 1965, Lewis and Thad Jones founded the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, one of the greatest big bands in jazz history.  The band played Monday nights at the Village Vanguard and toured all over

The Norman Granz Labels-Part 2

By Jul 22, 2015
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 26 will be “The Norman Granz Labels-Part 2.”  Entrepreneur-Promoter Norman Granz founded the Clef, Norgran,Verve and Pablo record labels.  After Granz sold Verve, the label has become a powerhouse, recording many styles of jazz with such artists as Gerry Mulligan, Charlie Ventura, Oscar Peterson, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughan, Zoot Sims, Coleman Hawkins, Roy Eldridge, Johnny Hodges, Charlie Haden, Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and others.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Pacific Jazz Record Label

By May 15, 2014

The Sunday, May 18  Jazz Unlimited show will feature music from  “The Pacific Jazz Record Label.”  Founded by Richard Bock and drummer Roy Harte in the early 1950’s in Los Angeles, the Pacific Jazz and World Pacific record labels documented the West Coast Jazz Scene from the cool jazz to the soul jazz eras until it was sold in 1967.  This show features the music of Art Pepper, Shorty Rogers, Joe Pass, the Chico Hamilton Quintet, the Bud Shank/Laurindo Almeida group that preceded the bossa nova craze of the early 1960’s, Jimmy Rowles, John Lewis, Bill Perkins, Richie Kamuca, the Gerald Wilso

Live From The Village Vanguard-Part 1

By Feb 8, 2014
Jazz Unlimited for February 9 is “Live from the Village Vanguard-Part 1.”  We continue our survey of New York jazz clubs with the first of two parts on the Village Vanguard.  Max Gordon started the club in 1935 and ran it until his death in 1989.  Since then, his widow Lorraine continues to run it.  It remains the way it was when Max died.  The featured artists for this show, guitarist Jim Hall, the Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band, the Brad Mehldau Trio, Roy Eldridge, Coleman Hawkins, Earl Hines, the Steve Kuhn Trio, the J.J.

The Career Of Bob Brookmeyer

By Oct 31, 2013
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 3 will present some of the nearly sixty year career of valve trombonist, pianist, composer, arranger and teacher Bob Brookmeyer.  He has played with, arranged and composed for such people as Terry Gibbs, Clark Terry, the Birdland Dream Band, the Gerry Mulligan Quartet and Sextet, Stan Getz, the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Orchestra, the Jimmy Giuffre Three, his own New Art Orchestra as well as his own small groups.  The show will include work by such artists as pianists Roger Kellaway and Hank Jones, saxophonists Coleman Hawkins, Al Cohn, Richie Kamuca, Bill Per

Americans In Paris-Part 2

By Feb 11, 2017
Jazz Unlimited for February 12, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 2.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Evans, Lester Young, Thelonious Monk, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Jay McShann, Randy Weston, Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, John Coltrane, Keith Jarrett, Gerald Clayton, Albert Ayler and our own Black Artists Group.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The Career OF John Hicks

By Jan 16, 2016
Jazz Unlimited for January 17 will be “The Career of John Hicks.”  Born in Atlanta, pianist John Hicks came to St. Louis at the age of 14.  Hicks went to high school with Lester Bowie and Oliver Lake.  He went to Lincoln University and the Berklee School of Music.  Hicks made his first recordings with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.  He soon became an in-demand pianist, playing with Betty Carter and David Murray in addition to leading his own groups.  This show will feature him with, in addition, Joe Lovano, Jay McShann, Booker Ervin, Nick Brignola, Ray Anderson, St.

Live Jazz From Other New York Venues-Part 2

By Mar 4, 2014
The Sunday, March 9 Jazz Unlimited show will be  “Live Jazz from Other New York Venues, Part 2.”  Jazz played live is a different animal from jazz recorded in the emotionally sterile confines of a studio.  The energy and emotion reflected back from an audience to the performers brings about better performances.  We conclude our survey of New York venues with smaller clubs and Lincoln Center as well as presenting music from clubs that we did not have time for on earlier shows.  The musicians feature include trumpeter Bobby Hackett with trombonist Vic Dickenson, the Art Tatum Trio, Sarah Vaug

Jazz Live From Birdland, The Half Note and Sweet Basil

By Jan 12, 2014
Jazz Unlimited for January 5, 2014 will be “Live Jazz from Birdland, the Half Note and Sweet Basil.”  Energy reflected back to performing artists from an up close and personal audience often brings out the best in them.  We will feature live performances from Miles Davis, Bud Powell, Jim Hall, Clifford Brown, Lou Donaldson, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Nick Brignola, Abdullah Ibrahim, Count Basie with Sarah Vaughan, Lee Konitz, Bill Evans, Wes Montgomery with Wynton Kelly, Donald Harrison and Terence Blanchard, John Coltrane, Eric Dolphy with Booker Little, Paul Bley, Steve Lacy and

An Interview With Marty Ehrlich And A Tribute To Cedar Walton

By Sep 29, 2013
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, September 29 will be "An Interview With Marty Ehrlich and a Tribute to Cedar Walton.”  University City High School graduate, reed man Marty Ehrlich visits Jazz Unlimited to discuss his career, an open forum at the Regional Arts Commission on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m.