 Amid #ArchSoWhite controversy, black officials to hold second ribbon-cutting | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Amid #ArchSoWhite controversy, black officials to hold second ribbon-cutting

By 1 hour ago
  • Officials and National Parks Service staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
    Officials and National Parks Service staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday. Officials and National Parks Service staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Arch grounds reopening is happening again after photos of the initial ribbon-cutting on Tuesday showed a lack of racial diversity.

As the common saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. The photos showing city officials and guests cutting the ribbon at the ceremony organized by Gateway Arch Park Foundation were worth three: “Arch So White,” or #ArchSoWhite on social media.

The hashtag started to trend locally after the release of photos showing St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and others cutting the ribbon at the ceremony. All are white, which evoked feelings of past moments when people of color were deliberatly excluded.

“This photo exists alternatively as an embarrassingly effective example of the region’s inability to evoke the essence of non-white leaders effecting change in the physical and social redevelopment of our city,” activist De Nichols wrote in a blog post about the photo.

Nichols and other well-known St. Louis activists criticized the city for what they believed was a blatant disregard for the presence and contribution of black city officials and residents in a city where black people make up about 49 percent of the population, according to the 2010 Census.

Activists also pointed out in tweets and other social media posts that the Arch grounds reside in the legislative district of fellow activist and Democratic state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. Franks is the organizer of the second ribbon-cutting involving black residents and leaders on Friday.

“I’m so glad to see the Arch grounds reopened. But this? This is not my hometown,” Brittany Packnett, activist and Teach For America vice president of National Community Alliances, said of the photo on Twitter on Tuesday.

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones said on Twitter after the photo went viral that in 2012 as a state lawmaker she was a part of helping the state legislature pass a measure that established a tax raising money for Arch renovations.

Her office said in a statement Thursday, “She received the general event invitation, but she was not invited to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.”

Programming Note: Treasurer Jones will be a guest on St. Louis on the Air at noon Friday. You can listen live. What's your take? Respond on Twitter @STLonAir or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org.

It is unclear who all received an invitation to participate in cutting the ribbon. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation had not responded to questions by the time this story was posted Thursday. The foundation apologized on social media on Wednesday for not reflecting “the diversity of our community” and “for any hurt it caused.”

“The Arch is a symbol of St. Louis and the Gateway Arch Park Foundation is committed to doing better to represent the people of our great city,” the Facebook post read.

While the Arch may be seen as a symbol of the city for some, to some others it represents another instance of excluding black residents. While the Arch was under construction in 1964, activists Percy Green and Richard Daly used a ladder that was meant for the workers and climbed to about 125 feet high on the structure and then stayed up there for five hours to protest the the erasure of a black community there and the lack of black workers on the project.

“People lived there (in the 47 blocks on the riverfront that were cleared for the Arch site in 1939). It was a community. That whole area was blighted. The politicians claimed they were going to do this, and the business people claimed they were going to do that,” Green told St. Louis Public Radio in 2015. “I would rather have not seen the Arch but have seen those people have their community and made a decent salary.”

Decades later, the Arch still stands and the development around it has evolved to what it is today. And yet, some still ask why black residents are not seen as an integral part of the city.

“It is about affirming that the Arch — the icon of our city — is a place for all of us,” Nichols said.

Ashley Lisenby is part of the public radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This new initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Ashley on Twitter @aadlisenby.

Tags: 
Gateway Arch
Top Stories
ribbon-cutting
Arch So White
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Fair skies return above Arch as St. Louis celebrates Fourth of July

By 17 hours ago
Fireworks and Fair St. Louis returned to the Gateway Arch Wednesday, July 4, 2018, for Independence Day celebrations in St. Louis.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Gateway Arch showed off its new shine Wednesday as St. Louis’ Independence Day celebrations and fireworks show returned to the riverfront to light up the steel monument for the first time in four years.

Hundreds celebrate opening of Arch museum and visitors center

By & Jul 3, 2018
A child runs through the reflecting pool at the Gateway Arch. The new museum and upgraded grounds were christened Tuesday, July 3, 2018, after a five-year renovation project.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Normandy High School Band provided the beat and Mother Nature brought on the heat, as hundreds gathered on the St. Louis riverfront Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new museum and visitors center at the Gateway Arch.

The ribbon cutting marked the final stage in a five-year project to revitalize the Arch grounds. Speakers emphasized the public-private partnership that planned and funded the $380 million project.

Park Over the Highway entrance opens at Gateway Arch

By Mar 26, 2018
Three-year-old Brigid Horn looks up at the Gateway Arch after the opening of the Park Over the Highway. March 26, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Area schoolchildren made history at the Gateway Arch Monday afternoon, becoming the first visitors to cross the new walkway over Interstate 44 to enter the national park.

Officials with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation say the massive overhaul of the Arch grounds that began in 2013 is all about the future, so they wanted schoolchildren to be the first to use the Park Over the Highway when the construction fences came down. The entrance connects downtown St. Louis with the Arch and riverfront.