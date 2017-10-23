 Amid national opioid crisis, what’s being done to combat opioid addiction? | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Amid national opioid crisis, what’s being done to combat opioid addiction?

By Oct 23, 2017
  • Dr. Evan Schwarz and Professor Rachel Winograd discuss efforts to prevent opioid overdose
    Dr. Evan Schwarz and Professor Rachel Winograd discuss efforts to prevent opioid overdose
    Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

More people are dying annually from overdosing on opioids compared to HIV, car accidents and gun violence. And Missouri is no exception.

“The opioid crisis is the biggest public health emergency of our lifetimes,” said Rachel Winograd, assistant research professor at the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

 She said the clear hot-spots of deaths in Missouri are in the St. Louis area.

Winograd joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Tuesday along with Dr. Evan Schwarz, director of medical toxicology at Washington University and Amy Tiemeier, associate professor of pharmacy practice at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

Opioid medication plays a major role in controlling pain, but its abuse made it a public health crisis. Schwarz said the reinforcing capability of opioids is what makes them addictive.

“After you start using them, first you get very euphoric and these great feelings and they make you feel so good,” Schwarz said. “But after a while they kind of hijack the brain and all the brain can think about is getting more of this to try and feel that way again.”

Fentanyl, a strong opioid medication, is causing more deaths than heroin and prescription pain killers. Winograd said the issue is that heroin and illicitly made fentanyl are easier to find than prescription pills.

“That hasn’t always been the case,” Winograd said. “It’s a supply and demand market out there and when things get harder to obtain in one way, people shift and move towards something else.”

Policies can’t keep up

Some people believe part of the problem is that physicians were quick to prescribe opioids. But Winograd said the epidemic has morphed faster than policies can keep up with.

Schwarz said physicians have owned up to the fact that they should have done things differently when it came to prescribing opioids.

“I’d like to think the majority of us now understand that and are looking at ways to change our practices and ways to improve care for the patients,” he said.

But Winograd also warned against overcorrection, when physicians pull back on prescribing opioids, which in turn might cause people to turn to the streets to get illicit medication.

“At this point, don’t react too impulsively and stop prescribing opioids because we’re going to have a bigger mess on our hands, and we’ve seen that happen in other states,” she said.

Pharmacists playing a role

The role of pharmacists is important in the fight against drug overdose, according to practicing pharmacist Tiemeier.

“At that pharmacy counter is a prime time where pharmacists can be educating and really be improving the landscape with regards to this [opioid] issue,” Tiemeier said.

When it comes to pharmaceutical companies, she said they want to strike a balance between providing medication and preventing abuse. There is still a legitimate use and need for patients to take opioid medication for pain prevention.

“They are continuing to look at ways that they can make medications that help to treat patients’ pains but also address the issue and the very real reality that these are being diverted and misused and causing loss of life,” Tiemeier said.

Overdose prevention

In Missouri, 47 counties signed up to be part of St. Louis County’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP), including St. Louis City. Part of the program is to collect data to identify “problem prescribers” and potentially “problem patients”.

The program recently received the Missouri Opioid State Targeted Response grant and Winograd is the project director.

She said what reduces opioid overdose mortality is maintenance treatment with methadone or buprenorphine, also known as opioid substitution therapies. She also wants to see greater access to Naloxone, an overdose reversal drugs.

Schwarz said physicians sometimes receive pushbacks from recommending other drugs. But he said the aim is not to get people addicted to a different type of opioid.

“That’s not what we’re doing. The medications that we’re using cause them to be just like normal people and they can be fully functional,” he said.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards and Alex Heuer give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

 

Tags: 
Opioids
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Missouri Finally Has Prescription Drug Monitoring, So Why Can’t Prescribers Use It?

By Aug 22, 2017

For five years now, the Missouri legislature has considered legislation to create a prescription drug monitoring database that would allow pharmacists and physicians to look at their patient's prescription history for signs of misuse of narcotics. And for five years, Missouri pharmacists like Erica Hopkins have watched those efforts fail with disappointment.


Proposed Medicaid cuts would hurt drug addiction clinics, Duckworth says

By Jul 10, 2017
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, speaks to reporters on July 10, 2017 about health care legislation following a tour of Chestnut Health Systems in Granite City.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Republican effort to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act could devastate drug treatment clinics by making deep cuts to Medicaid, the government-run insurance for low-income Americans, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Monday.

After touring Chestnut Health Systems, an opioid addiction clinic in Granite City, Duckworth told reporters that if Republicans succeed in cutting Medicaid, millions would be hurt, among them those undergoing treatment for opioid addiction. She said Congress needs to protect Medicaid and make sure that medications used to treat addiction are affordable.

Public health experts: Missouri needs to better track, treat opioid addiction

By Jun 9, 2017
Missouri state Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson, speaks on a panel held by NAHSE-STL. Affinia Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Kendra Holmes, criminologist Dan Isom, and anti-addiction advocate Howard Weissman join her.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

Public health experts on a panel in St. Louis Friday admonished Missouri lawmakers for failing to pass a prescription drug monitoring bill during the last legislative session. They also called for more treatment centers.

At least 712 people died after opioid overdoses in the bi-state St. Louis region last year — nearly 200 more than the year before, according to the anti-addiction group NCADA St. Louis. Missouri is the only state without a statewide database.

Are the solutions to the opioid and gun violence crises in St. Louis interconnected?

By Jun 22, 2017
Painkiller
Tom Walker | Flickr | http://bit.ly/22McgqC

Last year set a record for the number of drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis region, most of them opioid-related. Gun violence has also long been a problem in St. Louis. Although there’s no evidence to prove the rise in the prevalence of both issues is related, the solution to them is interconnected, advocates say.