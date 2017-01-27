Announcing the 2017 St. Louis Theater Circle nominees, celebrating 5 years of awards

The St. Louis Theater Circle released its 2017 award nominees on Friday for locally produced professional theater during the calendar year 2016. This is the fifth year of the awards.

Max & Louie Productions’ “Grey Gardens,” received the top number of nominations, with 11, followed closely by The Rep’s “Follies,” with 10. Some 60 productions received nominations.

The production company leading nominations numbers was The Rep, with 24 nominations, followed by St. Louis Shakespeare, with 11 nominations. In total, 27 production companies had nominations.

All professional St. Louis productions are eligible; touring shows are not.

The awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on Monday, March 20 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts building on the campus of Chaminade College Preparatory School, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Judith Newmark, St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s theater critic, and Gerry Kowarsky, co-host of “Two on the Aisle” on HEC-TV, joined host Don Marsh to discuss the nominations and the upcoming award ceremony.

Here’s the full list:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Katie Donnelly, As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Rachel Hanks, As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Shannon Nara, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Stray Dog Theatre

Nancy Nigh, boom, R-S Theatrics

Margeau Steinau, The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Will Bonfiglio, As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Isaiah DiLorenzo, The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

Evan Fornachon, Brighton Beach Memoirs, ACT INC.

Stephen Pilkington, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Shane Signorino, The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy

Nancy Anderson, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Cara Barresi, As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Lindsay Gingrich, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Stray Dog Theatre

Elizabeth Van Pelt, boom, R-S Theatrics

Maggie Wininger, Educating Rita, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy

Will Bonfiglio, Buyer & Cellar, Stray Dog Theatre

Joe Hanrahan, Thom Pain (based on nothing), Midnight Company

Tom Kopp, Educating Rita, West End Players Guild

Andrew Kuhlman, boom, R-S Theatrics

Zac O’Keefe, Brighton Beach Memoirs, ACT INC.

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play

Rob Denton, A Christmas Carol, The Rep

Patrick Huber, Ivanov, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Kathy Perkins, Miss Julie, Clarissa and John, The Black Rep

Nathan Schroeder, Macbeth, St. Louis Shakespeare

John Wylie, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Ted Drury, Macbeth, St. Louis Shakespeare

Tom Mardikes, Satchel Paige and the Kansas City Swing, The Rep

Rick Sims, Twisted Melodies, The Black Rep

Rusty Wandall, A Christmas Carol, The Rep

Rusty Wandall, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design in a Play

Dorothy Marshall Englis, A Christmas Carol, The Rep

Dorothy Marshall Englis, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Jennifer “JC” Krajicek, Macbeth, St. Louis Shakespeare

Meredith LaBounty, Trash Macbeth, Equally Represented Arts

Michele Friedman Siler, The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

Outstanding Set Design in a Play

Kristin Cassidy, Burrow, Young Liars

Kristin Cassidy, Wilson Webel, and Lucy Cashion, Trash Macbeth, Equally Represented Arts

Christie Johnston, American Buffalo, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Robert Mark Morgan, A Christmas Carol, The Rep

Peter and Margery Spack, Golda’s Balcony, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Kirsten De Broux, Kindertransport, Mustard Seed Theatre

Sydney Frasure, The Glass Menagerie, Upstream Theater

Anita Jackson, The St. Louis Rooming House Plays, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Alicia Revé Like, Miss Julie, Clarissa and John, The Black Rep

Kristin Rion, Arcadia, West End Players Guild

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Will Bonfiglio, Old Wicked Songs, New Jewish Theatre

Jason Contini, The Glass Menagerie, Upstream Theater

Leo Ramsey, American Buffalo, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

B. Weller, Ivanov, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Eric Dean White, Driving Miss Daisy, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Actress in a Drama

Lavonne Byers, Golda’s Balcony, New Jewish Theatre

Michelle Hand, Macbeth, St. Louis Shakespeare

Linda Kennedy, The Glass Menagerie, Upstream Theater

Dael Orlandersmith, Until the Flood, The Rep

Rachel Tibbetts, Cuddles, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Outstanding Actor in a Drama

Charlie Barron, Richard III, St. Louis Shakespeare

J. Samuel Davis, Driving Miss Daisy, New Jewish Theatre

John Pasha, Disgraced, The Rep

Michael James Reed, I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard, Blue Rose Stage Collective

Kelvin Roston, Jr., Twisted Melodies, The Black Rep

Outstanding New Play

Nancy Bell, Remember Me, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

West Hyler, Matt Schatz, and Jack Herrick, Georama, The Rep

Dael Orlandersmith, Until the Flood, The Rep

Tammy Ryan, Molly’s Hammer, The Rep

Maya Arad Yasur, Suspended, Upstream Theater

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Christine Brewer, Doubt, Union Avenue Opera

Andriana Chuchman, Shalimar the Clown, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Stephen Lord, Macbeth, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Neil Nelson, Tosca, Union Avenue Opera

Melody Wilson, Doubt, Union Avenue Opera

Outstanding Production of an Opera

Ariadne on Naxos, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Doubt, Union Avenue Opera

Macbeth, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Merry Widow, Winter Opera Saint Louis

Shalimar the Clown, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Outstanding Musical Director

Sue Goldford, American Idiot, New Line Theatre

Brad Haak, Fiddler on the Roof, The Muny

Brad Haak, Follies, The Rep

Neal Richardson, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Ben Whiteley, 42nd Street, The Muny

Outstanding Choreographer

Stephen Bourneuf, Sister Act, Stages St. Louis

Denis Jones, 42nd Street, The Muny

Dana Lewis, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Ralph Perkins, Follies, The Rep

Lara Teeter, Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Variety Children’s Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical

Taylor Louderman, Aida, The Muny

Laurie McConnell, Company, Insight Theatre Company

Corinne Melançon, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Anna Skidis Vargas, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Stray Dog Theatre

Donna Weinsting, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical

Will Bonfiglio, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Zachary Allen Farmer, Celebration, New Line Theatre

Edward Juvier, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Terry Meddows, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Luke Steingruby, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show, Stray Dog Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Rob Denton, 42nd Street, The Muny

Tyler Duenow, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show, Stray Dog Theatre

John Lasiter, Follies, The Rep

Sean M. Savoie, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Michael Sullivan, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Luke Cantarella, Follies, The Rep

Dunsi Dai, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Robert Mark Morgan, The Wizard of Oz, The Muny

Scott C. Neale, Georama, The Rep

Peter and Margery Spack, Yentl, New Jewish Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Amy Clark, Follies, The Rep

Jennifer “JC” Krajicek, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Andrea Lauer, 42nd Street, The Muny

Brad Musgrove, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Margaret E. Weedon, Georama, The Rep

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Shanara Gabrielle, Yentl, New Jewish Theatre

Debby Lennon, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Sarah Porter, Tell Me on a Sunday, New Line Theatre

Jonalyn Saxer, 42nd Street, The Muny

Emily Skinner, Follies, The Rep

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Michael Baird, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Stray Dog Theatre

Zachary Allen Farmer, Atomic, New Line Theatre

Corey Fraine, Bat Boy: The Musical, Stray Dog Theatre

Adam Heller, Follies, The Rep

David Schmittou, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy

As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters, Young Liars

The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Remember Me, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama

Arcadia, West End Players Guild

Manifest|Destiny, West End Players Guild

Miss Julie, Clarissa and John, The Black Rep

The St. Louis Rooming House Plays, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis

Trash Macbeth, Equally Represented Arts

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

42nd Street, The Muny

The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Follies, The Rep

Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Sister Act, Stages St. Louis

Outstanding Director of a Comedy

Gary F. Bell, Buyer & Cellar, Stray Dog Theatre

Rick Dildine, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Chuck Harper, The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters, Young Liars

Donna Northcott, The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

Ellie Schwetye, As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Outstanding Director of a Drama

Lucy Cashion, Trash Macbeth, Equally Represented Arts

John Contini, American Buffalo, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Joe Hanrahan, Cuddles, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Tim Ocel, Old Wicked Songs, New Jewish Theatre

Wayne Salomon, Three Tall Women, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Justin Been, Bat Boy: The Musical, Stray Dog Theatre

Michael Hamilton, The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Denis Jones, 42nd Street, The Muny

Annamaria Pileggi, Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

Rob Ruggiero, Follies, The Rep

Outstanding Production of a Comedy

As You Like It, Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble

Buyer & Cellar, Stray Dog Theatre

The Dispute: A Spectacle for Lovers and Fighters, Young Liars

The Heir Apparent, St. Louis Shakespeare

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Outstanding Production of a Drama

American Buffalo, St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Disgraced, The Rep

The Glass Menagerie, Upstream Theater

Old Wicked Songs, New Jewish Theatre

Trash Macbeth, Equally Represented Arts

Outstanding Production of a Musical

42nd Street, The Muny

The Drowsy Chaperone, Stages St. Louis

Follies, The Rep

Georama, The Rep

Grey Gardens, Max & Louie Productions

