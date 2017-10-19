Anxiety disorders affect 1 in 8 children: Discussing treatment, parenting and more.

Anxiety disorders affect one in eight children. That’s according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

“Anxiety is ubiquitous but an anxiety disorder is not,” said Dr. Barbara Milrod, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Professor of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

Milrod joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh on Thursday along with Lenita Newberg, director of the Advanced Psychodynamic Psychotherapy Program at the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute.

“It’s not new. Kids have been anxious for a long time. I think that we are becoming more aware of the prevalence and the deleterious outcomes of anxiety,” Milrod said. “I would say that people in our culture, in general, in this country at least, are more on edge, and what grown-ups respond to filters down to kids, often without grown-ups meaning for it to filter down.”

“They’re like little radars. If they know the parents and adults are pretty scared, they can get terrified,” Newberg added.

It can be difficult to know whether children have an anxiety disorder or are experiencing a normal amount. Plus, there are genetic and environmental components that contribute to whether a disorder may manifest itself.

“If you’re an adult who’s in that child’s life on an everyday basis, you probably have a sense that something is changing,” Newberg said.

Listen to the audio below to hear more about child anxiety, medication use and parenting techniques.

Host Don Marsh discussed the prevalence of child anxiety as well as treatment, parenting and more for the disorder.

