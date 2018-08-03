 ‘Any of those kids could have been me’: College scholarship program nears $1-million mark | St. Louis Public Radio

‘Any of those kids could have been me’: College scholarship program nears $1-million mark

By 8 minutes ago
  • Stephanie Regagnon, far right, poses for a photo in 2014 with some of the Ava's Grace scholarship recipients.
    Stephanie Regagnon, far right, poses for a photo in 2014 with some of the Ava's Grace scholarship recipients.
    Stephanie Regagnon

When Stephanie Regagnon of Kirkwood was in her 20s, a jury found her mother guilty of a federal crime and sent her to prison for four years. The family maintains that she is innocent.

The first time Regagnon visited her mom, she noticed small children stocking up on vending-machine snacks for their parents to enjoy when they came out to see them.

“It seemed like they were trying so hard to create a nice environment,” Regagnon said. “It was pretty soul crushing.”

Regagnon imagined the children waiting to see their parents would likely have a hard time getting to college. In 2010, she started a scholarship fund called Ava’s Grace to help young people whose fate brushed so closely against her own.

“Any of those kids could have been me if my mother had been in prison five, 10, 20 years earlier,” she said.

Regagnon’s mother Deborah Masten, a former mayor of Kirksville, was found guilty of “interfering with interstate commerce by way of arson” in connection with a 2005 fire at a bar the family owned.

The scholarship fund for teens with a parent who is or has been incarcerated is named for Regagnon’s daughter Ava Grace. Helping others has helped her family come to terms with her mother’s imprisonment.

“This foundation has really given a lot back to us, just in terms of peace," Regagnon said. “It has definitely been a silver lining.”

‘Like when you win the lottery’

For Javon Watkins of Venice, Illinois, Ava’s Grace has been life changing. Watkins’ father went to prison he was a year old and stayed there until Watkins was 17.

Javon Watkins' father was imprisoned when he was a year old and remained there until Watkins was 17.
Credit Ava Grace Scholarship organization

“[She was] just a single mom; it was hard,” Watkins said “And my mother had two kids.”

Watkins was a track star at Madison Senior High School, with big dreams of going to the Olympics. But it was hard to envision any sort of realistic future after graduation.

“I didn’t even think I could go to college,” Watkins said.

He applied for the scholarship and was shocked to learn he’d been chosen.

“It was unbelievable,” Watkins said. “It was like when you win the lottery.”

The scholarship fund gave Watkins $5,000 a year for four years. He’s taking classes at Highland Community College in Kansas and hopes to transfer before his junior year to Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.

“I want to be a lawyer,” Watkins said. “And be able to do something my family couldn’t, like get a well-paying job and provide for all my family.”

Evolving conversation brings more donors

On Saturday, Ava’s Grace will officially tap eight recipients — bringing the total to 40 — in an event featuring hip-hop musician and motivational speaker SaulPaul. Regagnon met the entertainer through a national leadership program event they both attended.

Stephanie Regagnon felt fortunate she'd already completed college and a graduate degree when her mother was imprisoned.
Credit Stephanie Regagnon

“Then, I just called him up with a pretty unreasonable request, which was: ‘Please come to St. Louis and talk to and entertain our kids,’” Regagon said. “And he said, ‘Yes.'”

Ava’s Grace began by awarding two scholarships a year. Now, the organization gives eight annual awards. With this round of awards, the foundation has given out more than $800,000, consisting of individual aid ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 a year.

The money comes from individual and corporate donors. Corporations have come on board in recent years, as more and more people have begun talking about the effects of incarceration on families.

“When we first started this, people kind of looked at you a little bit weird,” Regagnon said. “That's not true anymore. The national conversation has evolved, and this cause does not seem so niche anymore; it doesn't seem so out there.”

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Education
Scholarships
Incarceration
Criminal Justice
Higher Education
College
Top Stories

Related Content

New drama unfolds in Vandalia women's facility thanks to expanded Prison Performing Arts

By Jun 21, 2017
June 12, 2017 photo. Patty Prewitt (right) and Amy Sherrill perform a scene from "Run-On Sentence" in the Prison Performing Arts production at the Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center
Provided | Prison Performing Arts

A St. Louis-based organization called Prison Performing Arts (PPA) is taking a fresh approach in its 27-year-old effort to turn inmates into actors.

The program is known for the “thees,” “thous” and “forswears” of Shakespeare’s scripts. But a contemporary play on stage Thursday at the Women’s Eastern, Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia expands PPA beyond The Bard.

“Run-On Sentence” is based on interviews done with those inside the institution. Inmate Patty Prewitt said the playwright Stacie Lents took time to really understand their world.

St. Louis area students receive scholarships for supporting LGBTQ equality, social justice

By Camille Phillips Jun 17, 2017
Olivia Stevens pauses for a photo with her brother Alex at her high school graduation May 2017.
Provided

A scholarship founded in 2015 to support rural Missouri LGBTQ youth has announced its 2017 scholarship recipients.

The Missouri Courage Scholarship is being awarded to 11 students this year, including six from the St. Louis area. Four of the six are sponsored by Pride St. Charles.

#BlackMamaBailoutSTL raised $13K to get moms out of jail for Mother’s Day

By Jenny Simeone-Casas May 15, 2017
Samantha Jenkins was incarcerated for 67 days, unable to afford her own bail. In that time she lost both her jobs and housing.
Provided | ArchCity Defenders

Updated May 15 with ongoing fundraising — The creators of #BlackMamaBailoutSTL — Arch City Defenders, the St. Louis Action Council, and Decarcerate St. Louis — want to continue helping the women they bailed out long past Mother's Day.

RE-LINK focuses on improving health services after incarceration

By Nov 9, 2017
Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio

Transition from jail back to the community can be a difficult process that often leads to repeat offenses and more jail time.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about local efforts to improve the health outcomes for people re-entering their communities after time in jail. St. Louis Integrated Health Network’s Re-Entry Community Linkages (RE-LINK) program helps make the transition easier.

Former CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors launches new program to reduce recidivism

By Kelly Moffitt Feb 2, 2016
Thomas Hawk | Flickr

A new organization in St. Louis County seeks to help incarcerated adults transition into productive and healthy lives upon release from prison. The organization’s name is Concordance Academy and was founded by Danny Ludeman, the former CEO of Wells Fargo Advisors, and partners with Washington University’s Concordance Institute.