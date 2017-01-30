Area university leaders: Immigration ban negatively affects students and campuses

The heads of colleges and universities in the St. Louis area say the travel ban for people from seven countries by President Donald Trump negatively affects their students and the higher education community.

Several school presidents issued statements over the weekend, offering support for international students, while also advising them to reconsider overseas travel. Saint Louis University President Fred Pestello said this in his statement, while noting he was attending a conference on campus inclusion:

I want it to be abundantly clear that Saint Louis University supports our students, faculty, physicians, and staff from the affected countries and all who are immigrants, refugees, asylees or otherwise at risk; you are part of the SLU community. You are not alone. We stand with you. You make our University stronger.

The order, titled "Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," bans travel to the United States for 90 days and refugee resettlement for 120 days for people from seven Muslim-majority nations: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. Green Card holders, foreign-born people with permanent American citizenship, are being allowed into the country, the White House later clarified.

Over the weekend, travelers from those countries were detained at U.S. airports, or denied boarding planes at their points of origin. It sparked protest at several airports, including here in St. Louis. Protests also took place at Poelker Park across from St. Louis City Hall to express opposition to the order and support of immigrants and Muslims.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and many other top Republican leaders praised Trump for taking action. Blunt said in a statement he does not support a ban on Muslims, but does support increased vetting of travelers from the countries listed in the ban. "Our top priority should be to keep Americans safe," he said.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, has also said religion should not be a test, but vetting should be increased.

Pestello and other college executives noted the interpretation and enforcement of the executive order is still fluid and they are studying its implications on students. There are 17,000 students studying in the United States from those seven countries, according to the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.

Trump's "order has caused adverse effects on our university community and the United States research community as a whole," said Mark Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University. "It is having a very direct, negative impact on specific members of our community and the executive order should be withdrawn."

Washington University is an internationally renowned school that attracts students from all over the world. Webster University has several campuses around the world, and has students from 140 different countries enrolled. "Our international community has strengthened the University’s core values of diversity and inclusion," President Beth Stroble said.

As for the University of Missouri System, Interim President Michael Middleton and Mun Choi, the president-designate, offered support and guidance from the university for international students in a joint statement. They recommended students postpone trips and reach out to the international office for assistance.

The St. Louis campus of the UM System will hold an open discussion Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in the student center.

Willis Ryder Arnold and Jason Rosenbaum contributed. Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney