Ask Curious Louis: What's going on with McKee and St. Louis?

After years of legal fights, millions of dollars in tax credits and little to show for it, St. Louis is trying to sever its decade-long relationship with developer Paul McKee over revitalizing neighborhoods in north city — a task made more complicated by spotty oversight and accountability monitoring.

Our reporters are scouring documents, interviewing residents and questioning city officials to track what’s happening with McKee’s properties. Help inform our reporting: What do you want to know about developer Paul McKee and his troubled relationship with St. Louis? What questions should our reporters be asking?

