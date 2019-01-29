 Ask Curious Louis: What's Happening With The St. Louis City-County Merger Plan? | St. Louis Public Radio

Ask Curious Louis: What's Happening With The St. Louis City-County Merger Plan?

By Jan 29, 2019

After nearly 150 years of separation, will St. Louis and St. Louis County reunite in 2020?

If Better Together has its way, the answer will be yes. The group has released a formal proposal to merge the city and county governments and police departments and plans to gather enough signatures to put the issue on the Missouri ballot.

Read more: Proposed City-County Merger Would Create St. Louis Metro Government And Police Department

St. Louisans have talked about reuniting the region ever since the “Great Divorce” in 1876, but the Better Together report brings new urgency to an old debate. We want to help you inform your opinion (and, if this issue gets on the ballot, your vote) on the proposed St. Louis city-county merger.

What questions do you have about reuniting St. Louis with St. Louis County? What do you want to know about the Better Together report?

Full disclosure: We won’t always know the answer to your question, at least not immediately. Some answers take time to uncover. We’ll always be upfront when there’s a question we can’t yet answer.

Submit your questions in the box below, and we’ll publish answers to your questions on our Q&A: Questions Answered About Better Together’s Proposed St. Louis City-County Merger

