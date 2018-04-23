Attorneys tangle over when Greitens investigator should be interviewed again

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ defense team is crying foul over when an investigator who interviewed witnesses in his invasion of privacy case gets re-deposed.

The governor’s lawyers are also raising questions about how the attorney for a key witness in the case is now representing the investigator.

Greitens is facing trial for allegedly taking a revealing photo of a woman he had an affair with without her consent — and placing it in a position to be electronically transmitted. Greitens’ attorneys wanted the case thrown out after investigator William Tisaby apparently made false statements during a deposition, including that he didn’t take notes during an interview of the woman.

When deciding the case should continue last week, St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison ordered that several key witnesses, including Tisaby, be re-deposed. But Greitens attorney Jim Martin told Burlison on Monday morning that Tisaby’s attorney, Al Watkins, told him that Tisaby wouldn’t be available until next Monday due to a matter of “national security.”

Martin asked Burlison to have Tisaby be redeposed on Tuesday — or rule that the case should be thrown out. Burlison mentioned last week that he reserved the right to set dates for the redo depositions of Tisaby, the woman and her ex-husband.

In addition to the timing of Tisaby’s new deposition, Martin also took issue with the fact that Watkins is representing him — especially becauseWatkins is representing the ex-husband.

“That creates all sorts of problems,” Martin said. “Al Watkins has to know he has a conflict.”

Watkins announced that he was representing Tisaby in a Monday news release “in all matters relating to his work as a contractor with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.”

"Any allegations that Tisaby is being investigated for perjury in defendant Greitens' first of many felony charges is sheer folly," said Watkins in a statement. "I suggest my client is simply the latest in a long line of those who are being blamed by Greitens for his legal and political woes.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told Burlison that she didn’t know Watkins was representing Tisaby until Monday morning. Burlison planned to take up the matter this afternoon.

The other issue on Monday morning was whether the woman should turn over her cell phone to the defense. Greitens attorney Scott Rosenblum said that the governor’s legal team is trying to get texts between the woman and her ex-husband. He said those texts would conflict with the ex-husband’s prior testimony.

But Scott Simpson, an attorney for the woman, said the order amounts to a “defacto” illegal search and seizure. He also said the order could allow the defense to search through conversations that would violate attorney-client privilege.

Simpson also said the order violates his client’s privacy, which he said is “ironic” because Greitens is facing trial for invasion of privacy.

Burlison broached the possibility of having a special master decide what information gets turned over from the woman’s phone. Simpson said that doesn’t remedy a violation of his client’s constitutional rights.

Monday’s hearing comes after Greitens was charged on Friday afternoon with felony tampering with computer data. That’s connected to how his gubernatorial campaign got a hold of a fundraising list from a veterans charity he helped set up without that organization’s permission.

