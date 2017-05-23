 Author Scott Turow discusses ‘Testimony,’ his new novel about war crimes during the Bosnian War | St. Louis Public Radio
Author Scott Turow discusses ‘Testimony,’ his new novel about war crimes during the Bosnian War

Author Scott Turow is the author of the new novel, "Testimony."
Credit Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In his latest novel, “Testimony,” author Scott Turow was able to combine two longtime interests: the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the Romani ethnic group.

“This was sort of a writers’ bucket list,” Turow said of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

The other interest, the Roma ethnic group intertwines with the ICC as Turow writes about the disappearance of an entire Roma refugee camp following the Bosnian War.

The Romani people – also known as Gypsies – came out of India during the 9th century A.D., despite a belief among some that they came from Egypt.

Although occasionally used by some as an offensive term, that’s not the case in this work.

“I don’t know if it’s really politically incorrect because all Roma I’ve actually met are happy to refer to themselves as Gypsies,” Turow said.

The novel’s protagonist is a Chicago attorney who is tasked with investigating the crimes following the Bosnian War.

The international pursuit is the latest legal thriller for Turow, who is also author of “The Burden of Proof” and “Presumed Innocent.”

“The Roma, they have been long despised in Europe,” Turow told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “They were enslaved for four centuries in Romania. They were branded and flogged and forbidden in many places. They, generally speaking, were forbidden to enter the education system and were not employed.”

Turow will be talking about and signing copies of “Testimony” tonight at 7 as part of Maryville Talks Books at Maryville University.

Listen to the interview to hear more about the book and other current issues.

