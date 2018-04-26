Award-winning podcast 'We Live Here' debuts fourth season, focuses on housing

We Live Here, the national-award winning podcast about race and class from St. Louis Public Radio and PRX, debuted its fourth season Thursday.

The show, born out of the emotional turmoil and cultural upheaval of the Ferguson uprising, will break new ground this year.

Hosts Tim Lloyd and Kameel Stanley will spend the entire season exploring the intersection of race, class and housing in St. Louis, one of the nation's most segregated regions.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Lloyd and Stanley about the new season and played an excerpt from episode one of the fourth season, the focus of which is on nuisance laws.

