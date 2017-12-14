Bach Society of St. Louis’ Christmas concert highlights Handel’s ‘Messiah’

On Dec. 19, the Bach Society of St. Louis will perform their annual Christmas Candlelight Concert. The BBC Magazine considers the colorful concert one of the top holiday events in North America.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the concert and the Bach Society of St. Louis’ new Christmas CD.

Joining the discussion were A. Dennis Sparger, music director and conductor of the Bach Society of St. Louis and Melissa Payton, the organization’s executive director and a principal singer.

“It’s my favorite concert of the season,” Payton said. “Every time after this concert, I am just filled to the brim as a performer, as a singer.” She has performed with the chorus for more than 10 years.

This year, the Bach Society Chorus & Orchestra will present selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and other Christmas carols at Powell Hall. They will be joined by the St. Louis Children’s Choirs as well as soprano Sari Gruber, mezzo-soprano Martha J. Hart and tenor Scott Kennebeck.

During the first half, Sparger said selections from the Christmas section of the “Messiah” will be performed.

“And then on the second half, we open with a candle light procession, which people just love to witness, and then go on for a whole series of familiar carols,” Sparger said.

Listen to hear more about the concert and selections from the Bach Society of St. Louis’ new Christmas CD:

Related Event

What: Bach Society of St. Louis Christmas Candlelight Concert

When: Dec.19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

More information

