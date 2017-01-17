Updated Jan. 17 with comments from Bayer, Monsanto and Trump administration - More details are emerging about Bayer's possible acquisition of St. Louis-based Monsanto. The companies and the incoming Trump administration on Tuesday provided some new specifics about job numbers and investment levels. In a joint statement, Bayer and Monsanto said there are plans to invest $16 billion in agricultural research and development over six years, with at least $8 billion of that in the U.S. Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer adds Bayer will keep all of Monsanto's U.S. workforce, which is more than 9,000 jobs and create another 3,000 high-tech positions in the U.S. Some of those jobs could be coming to the St. Louis region. The companies say it all amounts to an "investment in the U.S. Heartland" and they have reiterated plans for the worldwide seeds research and development headquarters to be in St. Louis. Original story from Dec. 16: The massive acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer likely won't happen without both companies divesting some of their current product lines - which include seeds and herbicides. That's the assessment of Saint Louis University Law Professor Tim Greaney, who used to work for the U.S. Justice Department's anti-trust division. Greaney was a guest Friday on St. Louis on the Air.@wayneradio
Bayer-Monsanto would invest billions in U.S. if deal goes through
By Bill Raack & Wayne Pratt • 1 hour ago