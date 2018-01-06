 The Bebop Hot House | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 7, 2018 will be “The Bebop Hot House.”  The bebop style, which flowered in the hot house of the mid 1940’s burst on the scene with harmony, velocity and virtuosity never heard in jazz.  We will feature music with Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Bud Powell, Lionel Hampton, Jay McShann, Cab Calloway, Charlie Christian, Lucky Millinder, Don Byas, Billy Eckstine, Coleman Hawkins, Tiny Grimes, Boyd Raeburn, Sir Charles Thompson, Woody Herman, Fats Navarro, Red Norvo, Milt Jackson, J.J. Johnson, Dexter Gordon, Howard McGee, Teddy Edwards, Dodo Marmarosa, George Wallington and Tadd Dameron.

This is a video of Dizzy Gillespie (tp) Charlie Parker (as) Dick Hyman (p) Sandy Block (b) and Charlie Smith (d) playing "Hot House" on February 25, 1952 on TV.  Earl Wilson and Leonard Feather hand out Downbeat Magazine awards.  Note the glare on Parker's face when Wilson says that Dizzy is the greatest trumpet player of all time.

