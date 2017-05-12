 Behind the Headlines – An 11th hour check-in on the Missouri legislature, MetroLink security | St. Louis Public Radio
Behind the Headlines – An 11th hour check-in on the Missouri legislature, MetroLink security

  St. Louis Public Radio journalists Erica Hunzinger (L) and Rachel Lippmann (R) joined us for Behind the Headlines.
    We're discussing the last day of the Missouri Legislature's 2017 session on Friday's "Behind the Headlines."
  • Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Day at the Missouri Capitol, 2013
    We're discussing the last day of the Missouri Legislature's 2017 session on Friday's "Behind the Headlines."
On Friday’s “Behind the Headlines” with St. Louis on the Air, we took an in-depth look at some of the top news stories of the week.

We checked in on the Missouri legislature’s last day of their 2017 session. We also heard about MetroLink’s promised security upgrades after a string of violent incidents this winter and spring.

Joining us on this week’s edition were St. Louis Public Radio politics editor Erica Hunzinger and reporter Rachel Lippmann.

Related Content

The final countdown: What to look for in the last 5 days of Missouri legislative session

May 7, 2017
Rici Hoffarth / St. Louis Public Radio

There’s still plenty of unfinished business as the final week of the legislative session kicks off Monday.

Gov. Eric Greitens is still waiting for his fellow Republicans in the House and Senate to send him bills to ban gifts from lobbyists, create state-funded scholarships that some students could use to attend private schools and allow the Department of Revenue to issue driver’s licenses that comply with federal Real ID standards.

MetroLink faces accusations that guards are impersonating police officers

May 10, 2017
A MetroLink train
File Photo | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating at least seven claims that security guards on MetroLink trains and platforms acted like police officers — allegations the Bi-State Development Agency,  which runs the transportation system, denies.

The department wrote its first report about a MetroLink guard attempting to make an arrest on April 8, St. Louis County Police spokesman Sgt. Shawn McGuire said Tuesday, though incidents are alleged to have happened before  that. The security guards are not licensed as officers by the state and therefore don’t have authority to arrest anyone.